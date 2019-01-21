USWNT vs. Spain: USA international friendly prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The U.S. women's national team faces another 2019 World Cup participant on Tuesday, as Jill Ellis' team visits 12th-ranked Spain in Alicante for an international friendly. The U.S. just lost 3-1 at World Cup host France on Saturday and will be looking to rebound here with a quality victory just months ahead of the cup beginning this summer.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Friendly: USWNT vs. Spain

Date : Tuesday, Jan. 22



: Tuesday, Jan. 22 Time : 2:30 p.m. ET



: 2:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio José Rico Perez in Alicante, Spain



: Estadio José Rico Perez in Alicante, Spain TV channel : ESPN2 and Univision Deportes



: ESPN2 and Univision Deportes Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: N/A

Storylines

USWNT: On paper, the United States' loss to France wasn't good. The team lacked creativity, struggled to contain the ball and just didn't look sharp. But this wasn't nearly a full-strength USA squad. Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath and Julie Ertz all didn't play, which simply means that the result shouldn't be all concerning as all three are starters this summer.

Spain: This Spanish women's team hasn't lost since 2017 after being eliminated in the Euro quarterfinals in penalty kicks against Austria. Since then, 11-2-0 and some dominate performances, especially defensively. In its last 14 games, Spain has allowed just three total goals.

USWNT vs. Spain prediction

This will be quite the challenge, but we see the U.S. play a more convincing style and take their chances en route to a victory.

Pick: USA