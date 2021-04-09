The U.S. women's national team is set to square off against Sweden on Saturday night at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. The match is the first of two friendlies in Europe during the international window. It's the first game away from U.S. stadiums in 2021 as the number one ranked team in the world face fifth-ranked Sweden.

Both teams have already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. Sweden punched their ticket with their third-place finish at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. Though these next two friendlies are some of the final matches for USWNT before head coach Vlatko Andonovski finalizes his Olympic roster.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, April 9

: Saturday, April 9 Time : 1:00 p.m. ET

: 1:00 p.m. ET Location : Friends Arena -- Stockholm, Sweden

: Friends Arena -- Stockholm, Sweden TV: FOX

FOX Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Storylines

USWNT: The team has been participating in training while in Europe ahead of their two friendlies against Sweden and France. USWNT have a rivalry with Sweden stretching back to the 1980s as the two sides have played 40 times dating back to 1987 – the fourth most of any country behind Canada, China PR and Norway. This will be the first meeting between the two sides since head coach Andonovski took over the reigns as USWNT manager. Veteran forward Carli Lloyd is sitting on 300 caps for the USWNT, and this next match could see her reach the milestone. Look for Lynn Williams and Crystal Dunn to put in work and help break down a typically organized team.

Sweden: A team that has historically played the USWNT in tightly contested matches, the side could play in a similar defensive shape from prior matchups against the U.S. Sweden head coach Peter Gerhardsson named his 25-player squad for this international window that is heavy with veteran players -- 16 played in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. Watch out for Kosovare Asllani, Caroline Seger, Sofia Jakobsson, and Stina Blackstenius to possibly feature in the match.

USWNT vs. Sweden prediction

The USWNT has shown us it doesn't matter how low of a block teams play, they find a way to win. Pick: USWNT 2, Sweden 0.