Two of the top three teams in the FIFA Women's World Rankings meet in a Round of 16 showdown on Sunday at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Sweden faces the United States at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium with sky-high stakes. Sweden won Group G, winning all three group stage matches in convincing fashion. The USWNT finished second in Group E, beating Vietnam before draws against the Netherlands and Portugal.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5 a.m. ET. The United States are +117 favorites (risk $100 to win $117) in the latest USWNT vs. Sweden odds, with Sweden the +240 underdogs. A draw is priced at +210 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Sweden vs. USWNT picks or Women's World Cup predictions, be sure to check out what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup he has been red-hot, going 167-149-8 for a profit of $2,787 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has taken a close look at the USWNT vs. Sweden match and locked in his Women's World Cup predictions. Here are the betting lines for Sweden vs. USWNT:

USWNT vs. Sweden money line: USA +117, Draw +210, Sweden +240

USWNT vs. Sweden spread: USA -0.5 (+100)

USWNT vs. Sweden over/under: 2.5 goals

Why you should back USWNT

While the group stage was not as dominant as many envisioned, the USWNT remains in a strong position. The team ranks No. 1 in the FIFA Women's World Rankings, and the United States has four Women's World Cup titles, including the last two. That goes along with four Olympic gold medals and nine Concacaf Gold Cups, and the USWNT is aiming to become the first men's or women's team ever to win three consecutive World Cup titles. The United States has never finished lower than third place at the World Cup, winning four of the previous eight tournaments.

The USWNT also has a 20-match unbeaten streak in Women's World Cup action as the knockout stage arrives, and the United States has a 12-match unbeaten streak overall without a single loss in 2023. The USWNT has 10 wins in the last 12 games, out-scoring opponents by a 21-3 margin. The team's defense has also been incredible in recent days, yielding only one goal in group play and maintaining clean sheets in nine of the last 12 games.

Why you should back Sweden

Sweden is entering the knockout stage in top form. Sweden is one of only two teams to win all three matches in the group stage, and the team has a +8 goal differential. Sweden allowed only one goal combined in the three matches and, in a 2-1 win over South Africa, Sweden dominated with 69% possession. Then, Sweden blasted Italy and Argentina by a combined 7-0 margin, and Sweden is facing a United States team that appears more vulnerable than usual.

The USWNT failed to win at least two games in the group stage for the first time at a Women's World Cup and also did not win the group for the first time since 2011. The United States also will not have Rose Lavelle for this Round of 16 matchup due to yellow card accumulation, and the USWNT had major finishing issues in the group stage. The end result was only four goals from 63 shots, and Sweden has a strong and recent victory over the United States in a major tournament dating back to the Tokyo Olympics.

How to make Sweden vs. USWNT picks

Eimer has taken an intensive look at the USWNT vs. Sweden matchup.

