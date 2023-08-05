The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is building steam and a high-profile match is set for Sunday in the Round of 16. The United States and Sweden will meet at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium with the winner advancing to face either South Africa or the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. The USWNT finished second in Group E to advance, while Sweden won Group G by sweeping three group stage matches.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5 a.m. ET. For this game, the United States are +130 favorites (risk $100 to win $130) on the 90-minute money line in the latest USWNT vs. Sweden odds, with Sweden the +230 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +195 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. USA are -175 to advance to the next round, with Sweden listed at +125. Before locking in any Sweden vs. USWNT picks or Women's World Cup predictions, be sure to check out what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup he has been red-hot, going 167-149-8 for a profit of $2,787 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has taken a close look at the USWNT vs. Sweden match and locked in his Women's World Cup predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines for Sweden vs. USWNT:

USWNT vs. Sweden money line: USA +130, Draw +195, Sweden +230

USWNT vs. Sweden spread: USA -0.5 (+135)

USWNT vs. Sweden to advance: USA -175, Sweden +125

USWNT vs. Sweden over/under: 2.5 goals

USWNT vs. Sweden picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back USWNT

The United States did not operate at their typical level of dominance in the group stage, falling short of winning the group. However, there are plenty of positive signs, headlined by an elite defense. The USWNT allowed only one goal and only 11 shots (worth 0.7 xG) in the first three games of the tournament. Those defensive numbers match or exceed the team's level of play in the last two World Cup runs, both of which ended with titles.

The USWNT did not allow a single shot attempt to Vietnam, and even in a draw against the Netherlands, the United States had a 18-5 advantage in shot creation. The USWNT have nine clean sheets in the last 12 games and have allowed only three goals in all of 2023. From there, the United States have a 20-match unbeaten streak in World Cup competition, and positive regression could be in the offing for an offense that created a bevy of shots and were unable to convert them in the group stage. See picks at SportsLine.

Why you should back Sweden

Sweden are entering the knockout stage in top form. They are one of only two teams to win all three matches in the group stage, and the team has a +8 goal differential. Sweden allowed only one goal combined in the three matches and, in a 2-1 win over South Africa, Sweden dominated with 69% possession. Then, Sweden blasted Italy and Argentina by a combined 7-0 margin, and they are facing a United States team that appears more vulnerable than usual.

The USWNT failed to win at least two games in the group stage for the first time at a Women's World Cup and also did not win the group for the first time since 2011. The United States also will not have Rose Lavelle for this Round of 16 matchup due to yellow card accumulation, and the USWNT had major finishing issues in the group stage. The end result was only four goals from 63 shots, and Sweden has a strong and recent victory over the United States in a major tournament dating back to the Tokyo Olympics. See picks at SportsLine.

How to make Sweden vs. USWNT picks

Eimer has taken an intensive look at the USWNT vs. Sweden matchup. He has a full breakdown of this star-studded showdown, and Eimer has locked in a pair of confident best bets. He's only sharing his Women's World Cup picks at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for USWNT vs. Sweden? Visit SportsLine now to find out which wagers have all the value, all from the expert who is up more than $2,700 on his soccer picks since last year's World Cup, and find out.