The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is officially less than a month away. The U.S. women's national team roster is finally dropping on Wednesday we'll get to see which player head coach Vlatko Andonovski has chosen 23 players to compete for soccer's most prized title.

Wednesday morning we got a sneak peak at three players who will be in the squad. On the Today Show, three teammates from Gotham NJ/NY were announced as defender Kelley O'Hara, midfielder Kristie Mewis, and attacker Lynn Williams are now officially on their way to the World Cup.

Let's take a quick look at the three players:

Kelley O'Hara: A long-time member of the national team with 157 caps and three goals to her name, O'Hara will participate in her fourth World Cup. Her inclusion will provide a veteran presence on the backline among so many first-timers. She's previously been the starting right back but might have a different role during this tournament.

Kristie Mewis: Despite having 51 caps and seven goals, this will be Mewis' first World Cup. Her inclusion on the roster marks the first time in program history that sisters have represented the USWNT on World Cup rosters. Samantha Mewis was on the team in 2019, and this year the elder Mewis gets to make the trip.

Lynn Williams: She's the prototypical forward in Andonovski's system, but this is Williams first World Cup roster appearance. She has 52 appearances with the team, was a mainstay at the Olympics and has scored 15 goals for the USWNT so she could be an important part of his roster. She can score with her head or either foot and her ability to counter press will aid the team in facilitating attacking opportunities.

The USWNT begin their group stage on July 21 against Vietnam, so let's take a look at the players who will begin the quest for a fifth World Cup title.