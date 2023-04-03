The U.S. women's national team will be wearing brand new kits when they face Ireland in a two-game series beginning April 8 in Austin, Texas. With the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is just four months away several national teams will debut their new kits ahead of the tournament and Nike is introducing their new 2023 football collection in celebration of the upcoming competition, with many programs sporting the new jerseys during the April international window.

The new USA home jersey features a blue paint "drip" splattered across the white kit. The away kits are blue with stars and stripes on the sleeves with red accents throughout. As reigning 2019 World Cup champions and their jerseys will feature two crests, a gold World Cup champion in the center with the USA shield along the left side.

The entire collection reveal includes both home and away kits with additional shirts and shorts. The lineup also includes track jackets with the drip-paint pattern featured on a hoodie. The inspiration for the new look is from the art movement of abstract expressionism which started in the 1940s in New York City. The print-based design is only the second time in the past 11 years that the team has worn a print at home. The new apparel was also inspired by player feedback. Nike has provided athletes with their latest bra offering, to select the style and support level they are most comfortable in. The company recently introduced Nike Leak Protection, shorts that include period innovation integrated into the pro shorts they wear on the pitch.

"We are thrilled to offer this new innovation to all athletes playing for Nike-sponsored federations this summer," says Jordana Katcher, VP Women's Global Sport Apparel. "Professional footballers play two 45-minute halves without breaks or time-outs. Many told us they can spend several minutes on-pitch concerned that they may experience leakage from their period. When we showed them this innovation, they told us how grateful they were to have this short to help provide confidence when they can't leave the pitch."

Charlotte Harris, Senior Women's Designer, Advanced Concepts at Nike Global Design helped lead a team in the latest development of the 2023 football kits collection and most recently led the England kit design for the Women's European Championships in 2022. The English designer and her team embraced the challenge of developing a kit worthy of Champions across the globe.

"We know the USWNT are the reigning World Champions, and we know that they're expecting the highest level of innovation. So we make sure that we push in both home and away and throughout the whole selection," said Harris.

"Doing something a little different, like the home kit is the second time that they've had a print base in the last 11 years, which is really moving it into somewhere new. The away kit is really highlighting our latest material innovation and a two-tone effect. So it's really focusing on them to kind of lead that innovation story, which I think is so relevant to the team."

Select Nike National Team Kits will be available in limited quantities beginning April 3. All home and away jerseys and items from each federation's apparel collection will be available in early June.