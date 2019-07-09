USWNT World Cup parade: Watch and live stream USA soccer's championship celebration in NYC online, start time, route, more
Wednesday's ticker-tape parade in New York City will start at Battery Park and head up Broadway to City Hall
The United States women's national team's victory parade is set for Wednesday in New York City. Following the team's triumph at the 2019 Women's World Cup with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands on Sunday, the USWNT players will be honored in a parade up the Canyon of Heroes. The team returned from France on Monday and has been making television appearances on Tuesday in preparation for the big parade.
The USA also got the ticker-tape parade treatment in 2015, and the expectation is for this one to bring even more people to the streets of the city to celebrate. Here's what the crowd looked like four years ago:
For those looking to watch the event, there are several options. Here's what you need to know:
How to watch USWNT's World Cup parade
- Date: Wednesday, July 10
- Time: 9:30 a.m.
- Location: New York City's Canyon of Heroes along Broadway from Battery Park to City Hall
- Streaming: CBSN and fuboTV (Try for free)
CBS Sports will be providing coverage of the best moments of the event, so be sure to come back to check it all out.
Sunday's win marked the fourth time the United States team has won the Women's World Cup, two more than any other national team. The team will embark on a victory tour that will consist of several friendly matches starting in August in Pasedena, California.
-
Lavelle is on the fast track to stardom
Lavelle, the USWNT's best player, a World Cup hero, and the future face of American soccer,...
-
Transfer rumors: Latest on Pogba, Ney
Here's a look at the day's biggest transfer rumors in the world of soccer
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
-
What's next for women's soccer?
Now that the United States women's national team won it all, what's next for the state of the...
-
Lavelle dressed as Mia Hamm in school
It turns out Lavelle has been dedicated to the Americans on the World Cup stage since her...
-
Ex-Liverpool offers cash for stolen dog
The former England national team veteran had his dog taken during a break-in this week