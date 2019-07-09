USWNT World Cup parade: Watch and live stream USA soccer's championship celebration in NYC online, start time, route, more

The United States women's national team's victory parade is set for Wednesday in New York City. Following the team's triumph at the 2019 Women's World Cup with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands on Sunday, the USWNT players will be honored in a parade up the Canyon of Heroes. The team returned from France on Monday and has been making television appearances on Tuesday in preparation for the big parade.

The USA also got the ticker-tape parade treatment in 2015, and the expectation is for this one to bring even more people to the streets of the city to celebrate. Here's what the crowd looked like four years ago:

We knew we had the #BestFansInTheWorld, but today was something else! @AP_Sports tells the story with a single photo. pic.twitter.com/Y2eVXSXxk0 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 10, 2015

For those looking to watch the event, there are several options. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch USWNT's World Cup parade

Date : Wednesday, July 10



: Wednesday, July 10 Time : 9:30 a.m.



: 9:30 a.m. Location : New York City's Canyon of Heroes along Broadway from Battery Park to City Hall

: New York City's Canyon of Heroes along Broadway from Battery Park to City Hall Streaming: CBSN and fuboTV (Try for free)

We know where we'll be TOMORROW at 9:30AM- celebrating the fierce, inspiring and courageous women on the @USWNT!! The Ticker Tape Parade starts at Battery Park and heads up Broadway to City Hall. See you there! #OneNationOneTeam pic.twitter.com/1eoBiI1um6 — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) July 9, 2019

CBS Sports will be providing coverage of the best moments of the event, so be sure to come back to check it all out.

Sunday's win marked the fourth time the United States team has won the Women's World Cup, two more than any other national team. The team will embark on a victory tour that will consist of several friendly matches starting in August in Pasedena, California.