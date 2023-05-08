U.S. women's national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski has been making appearances around the NWSL for final evaluations ahead of naming a final roster for the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The team closed out April with a pair of wins against Ireland, and Andonovski said some players would be tasked with retaining their form while playing with their respective clubs. Other players must utilize club play to build their case to crack the roster with not long to go until the tournament kicks off this summer.

Let's take a look at what changed since our last roster prediction and who might make Andonovski's final cut with club play in full swing:

Goalkeepers

Locks: Alyssa Naeher, Casey Murphy

Stock up: Aubrey Kingsbury

Stock down: Adrianna Franch

Naeher, Murphy, and Franch have been the trio involved in camps under Andonovski since 2022, with Naeher suiting up in games as the No. 1 with Murphy spending time in secondary matches as the backup. Franch's return to national team camps came after her 2022 NWSL Championship run with Kansas City Current, but she hasn't featured in USWNT matches in 2023. She's been passed over in four NWSL matches as Cassie Miller was tabbed with the starting role instead.

Aubrey Kingsbury has gotten off to a hot start in goal for the Washington Spirit and is tied for first place with the fewest goals conceded with five in six regular season appearances. She's faced 26 shots and has good positioning. But she hasn't been a national camp mainstay since 2021 and will likely miss out due to timing.

Defenders

Locks: Becky Sauerbrunn, Alana Cook, Naomi Girma, Crystal Dunn, Kelley O'Hara

Stock down: Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett,

Stock up: Casey Krueger, Sofia Huerta, Emily Fox

The backline might have the most competition in play for a trip to the World Cup to the point where some players that I consider "locks" might need a few more club games to determine their spot. Dunn's outstanding club performances in midfield for Portland might not be what the national team wants, but it does re-introduce the question of why not? Sonnett, who was once a rotating cast player along the USWNT backline, has been putting in shifts in defensive mid for OL Reign.

Sauerbrunn has missed some games with the Thorns due to a foot injury. O'Hara is the USWNT's most experienced fullback but has just two 90-minute games with NJ/NY Gotham FC this season. After being traded to North Carolina Courage, Fox has been the team's starting right back, a shift from the left after so much time spent there for the national team and her previous club Racing Louisville.

Two players on Chicago Red Stars have questions being asked of the defense with 15 goals conceded and three penalties committed despite neither Davidson nor Krueger being the perpetrators. Davidson's post-ACL return has been mixed with the Red Stars' losing record, though not on one player, likely doesn't help with player confidence after such a lengthy injury. Elevated play from Krueger is another effort that may go unnoticed due to Chicago's questionable start this season. Her breakout play post-pregnancy is noticeable week to week, but the competition is steep to crack the roster.

Midfielders

Locks: Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Andi Sullivan, Kristie Mewis, Julie Ertz

Stock up: Ashley Sanchez

Stock down: Taylor Kornieck, Catarina Macario

Lavelle hasn't been starting games with OL Reign due to a light injury that has now kept her out for over a month now. But if she's closer to being back week to week, she's a lock for Andonovski's roster. Same for Horan in France with Lyon with just a few games remaining and Ertz with Angel City FC despite just two appearances. Sullivan and Mewis have been regular players in camps with Andonovski so expect them on the roster too.

Sanchez is making a strong case to head to the World Cup with good play on the Washington Spirit and her efforts were finally rewarded with her first goal of the season while Kornieck has been absent from San Diego Wave due to injury. Time is also running out for Catarina Macario as she continues to train post-ACL injury, but Lyon have just three games remaining in their season, and she's yet to get match minutes.

Forwards

Locks: Alex Morgan, Sophia Smith, Lynn Williams, Megan Rapinoe, Trinity Rodman

Stock up: Ashley Hatch, Alyssa Thompson

Stock down: Midge Purce

After missing the last national team camp, Rapinoe just played her first 75-minute game with OL Reign as the veteran continues to build her minutes. The loss of Mallory Swanson to a rupture patella tendon shifted things in the forward core for Andonovski. In Swanson's place, Thompson was brought in during the final match against Ireland and emptied the gas tank over 90 minutes. She's also making an early case for NWSL Rookie of the Year with three goals in six games.

Rodman is contributing MVP-level performances with the Washinton Spirit scoring three goals and delivering two assists to start the season. Hatch and Sanchez have also been mutual beneficiaries of Rodman's constant work rate, and Hatch has four goals through six matches.

Purce has been sidelined with a hip injury with Gotham FC, but the team is climbing the league table thanks to goal production by Williams. She continues to write her name onto Andonovski's whiteboard with five goals in all competitions this season.