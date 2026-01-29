Crystal Dunn, a member of the U.S. women's national team's 2019 Women's World Cup-winning squad, announced her retirement on Thursday, bringing an end to her decorated 12-year professional career.

Dunn was a fixture on the national team from 2016 through 2024, taking part in two World Cups and three Olympic Games. She played six matches en route to the World Cup-winning run in France in 2019 and was also a regular starter during the team's gold medal-winning run at the Olympics in Paris in 2024. The 33-year-old was also an accomplished player in the NWSL and was a three-time champion in the league, notching two titles with the North Carolina Courage and a third with the Portland Thorns.

She also played for Gotham FC and Chelsea, where she won a WSL title in 2017 under current USWNT head coach Emma Hayes. She was last under contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

"This decision has not come easily, but I am at peace and deeply fulfilled with all that I have accomplished. I've achieved nearly everything I dreamed of in this sport and gave all I had to give," Dunn wrote in part in a post on Instagram. " I'm ready to embrace the life that awaits me on the other side. I look forward to spending more time with my family and being a more present mom. This was not a decision made lightly, but was one made with immense gratitude for everything I've experienced as a professional soccer player. "

A native of New York state, Dunn was a talented youth player, winning an NCAA title with the University of North Carolina in 2012 and the U-20 Women's World Cup the same year, a member of the last U.S. team to win that title. She made her senior team debut the following year, and in 2014, she was drafted by the Washington Spirit.

She truly burst onto the scene as an attack-minded phenom in her second season with the Spirit, scoring 15 goals in 20 games and winning the league's golden boot award and MVP honors. Her uptick in form, though, came after she was left off of Jill Ellis' roster for the 2015 Women's World Cup, thrusting her back into the national team conversation following the snub. The USWNT's historic depth in attack, though, meant she was converted to left back and spent much of her national team career there.

Dunn matched her accomplishments with an unmatched ability as a versatile player who was amongst the elites, regardless of what position she played. She brought her attacking attributes to her play as a left back and had a brief comeback as a forward with the USWNT in between the 2023 Women's World Cup and 2024 Olympics, but also deputized as a No. 10 at times during her three years with the Thorns.

In the late stages of her career, Dunn was one of a handful of USWNT players who balanced motherhood with life as a professional athlete after welcoming her son in 2022. She was one of the beneficiaries of the USWNT's 2022 equal pay settlement with U.S. Soccer which, among other things, guaranteed child care for all national team players regardless of gender, and was previously one of the many players who were plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the federation.

Dunn made the last of her 160 appearances for the USWNT in May of last year, playing 90 minutes in a 3-0 win against China. She played her final game in September, playing a half for PSG in a 3-0 win at Lens in the Premiere Ligue.