CHESTER, Pa. - From the moment the first ball was kicked, it felt like a game with high stakes between the United States and Spain as titans of the game clashed. In total, 18,648 fans in Chester cheered every clearance, tackle, and promising attack at the top of their lungs until, and as she does to many a team around the world, Alexia Putellas took the air out of the stadium by splitting the USWNT central defense, but they were able to show resilience as Mallory Swanson drew level in the 86th minute of play for a 2-2 draw.

As the road to the 2027 World Cup becomes clearer by the day, one thing is evident. Spain are the team to beat, as no matter who Sonia Bermudez puts in the lineup, Spain will be compact in defense and pull you out of position to finish their own chances. This is a spot the USWNT used to be in, but as Hayes figures out her best XI on the fly while missing key players like Naomi Girma, who was supposed to be in this camp before picking up an injury with Chelsea, there's a way to go in order to defeat the number one team in the world. And that's a fact that Hayes is aware of.

"They're the best team in the world. I didn't learn anything that I didn't already know," Hayes said when asked what she learned during this camp.

While it's not to state that the gap is larger than it is between these teams, it drives home the point that the USWNT now play in a world where they aren't the favorites; they are among the favorites, but it's the little moments that determine how those top sides in the world shake out.

While it seemed like Emily Fox was setting a physical tone early in the match, that bite didn't last, and ball watching helped gift the second goal of the game. On the bright side, part of the path to how the USWNT can get ready for these moments also showcased itself in the same match via Ashley Sanchez. Taking on two Spanish defenders, the N.C. Courage winger was able to secure a great finish in the second half, notching her first start since October of 2024 with a memorable moment.

You'd want Sanchez's goal to come at a time when the USWNT are level with Spain versus already trailing, but that's the gap that Hayes is looking to close. On their day, this team can defeat anyone in the world; the Olympics have proven that, but now they have to add consistency, which has been lacking during this camp. Being able to fight back is an important quality, and getting Swanson back to her best will be critical for the team to get where they want to be. In only six matches in Paris, Swanson scored four goals and assisted two more, and while the attack is deep, she's a game changer.

It's great to see someone confident in their finishes, and Sanchez was just that, cutting in from the left wing. Most days she'll generate more than .17 xG, but also, if that's all that she needs to score, the USWNT will benefit from it.

These were also meaningful goals for their teammates to see too.

"I'm so pumped for them. Sanchez is back for the first time in a bit, and I think she earned that goal. She's been playing so incredibly for her club, and I think she capitalized on the opportunities that she was given, and she did great," Rose Lavelle said. "I think for Mal, coming back from having a baby is no easy feat at all, and she does it with such grace, and I'm just happy for them both. And for the team to have two players who can come into a game like this and do that is incredible for us."

Teams like Spain exposing flaws is a good thing since it gives Hayes and the squad things to fine-tune when they get together again in November for the Concacaf W Championship facing El Salvador, when they won't have a long layoff between camps like they did between facing Brazil in June and now in October. That makes it easier for Hayes to continue building relationships because the structure is there as they enter the competition that serves as World Cup qualifying.

Alyssa Thompson echoed how important it is to play in these games, not only so that they can be challenges for the players who have been to major tournaments, but for those trying to make their first, it's a great chance to measure yourself against the best in the world and see where you need to grow.

Only time will improve how passes between the squad find each other, and knowing when to shoot or take on their defenders. There's also the bright spot of Kate Del Fava getting an assist on her USWNT debut, which is yet another thing to build. Hayes has now used 46 players this year with the USWNT, which is a new record as she ensures she sees what she has in each of them. When a new player makes a debut like Del Fava today, the team is also undefeated, which is an excellent sign when looking to find these combinations.

It's all about Hayes putting her Legos in the right configuration because this team can beat Spain, and to win the World Cup, they may need to, and they'll just need to configure the pieces in the right order. And when you want a tactician to lead the ship, there's no one that the USWNT would rather have at the helm than Hayes to set the squad up, building off of these friendlies for what they hope will be a run to the World Cup final.