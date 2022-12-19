The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has concluded with Lionel Messi and Argentina as tournament champions, and now all eyes shift to the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Argentina and France have already qualified for the forthcoming event, and the United States women's national team are current title holders and contenders once again. The USWNT will begin its quest for a fifth World Cup title on July 20. The ninth edition of the tournament will expand to include 32 teams divided into eight groups.

The USWNT were drawn into Group E along with Vietnam, the Netherlands and the winners of Playoff A. There are still three qualification spots in the 2023 World Cup and 10 teams will compete in an inter-confederation playoff in February to determine the remaining teams. Either Portugal, Cameroon, or Thailand will join Group E.

U.S. national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski and the group will kick off the calendar year with a January camp based in New Zealand. The six-day camp will conclude with a two-game series against the co-host nation. Andonovski and the team closed out their 2022 calendar year with a 14-3-1 record, and all three losses came in the later months of the year. After the two-game series against New Zealand, the USWNT will participate in the SheBelieves Cup in February. The team will host Brazil, Canada, and Japan -- all four teams have already qualified for the 2023 World Cup.

Check out the entirety of the USWNT World Cup group schedule:

All times Eastern

Friday, July 21

USA vs. Vietnam, 9 p.m. -- Eden Park, Auckland

Wednesday, July 26

USA vs. Netherlands, 9 p.m. -- Wellington Regional Stadium

Tuesday, Aug. 1

USA vs. Portugal/Cameroon/Thailand, 3 a.m. -- Eden Park