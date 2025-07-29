The next edition of the Women's World Cup may be two years away but the upcoming tournament is quickly becoming top of mind for many of the world's national teams, for whom the preparation begins now to ensure they put together a strong showing in Brazil.

That is especially true for the U.S. women's national team, who have used this year off from major competition to vet new talent and experiment with fresh tactical ideas with the hopes of winning the World Cup for the first time since 2019. The four-time world champions are once again a top contender for the sport's top prize at this stage, especially so after winning Olympic gold in Paris last year and returning to the top of the FIFA rankings. The USWNT's era of experimentation has only bolstered this belief – head coach Emma Hayes has introduced several new players to the fold, many of whom have impressed along the way and are in the early stages of making a reasonable case for their inclusion on the World Cup roster in two years' time.

Hayes, though, is chiefly being tasked with evolving the USWNT in a period of rapid growth in the women's game. As the 2023 World Cup and, to a lesser degree, the 2025 Women's Euro demonstrated, the game is more competitive than ever and there are several realistic contenders for the World Cup title in 2027. The USWNT definitely occupy a spot in a small category of elites at this point in the four-year cycle but they are most certainly not alone. England's win over Spain in Sunday's Women's Euro final demonstrates as much, while teams in different parts of the globe also have an argument.

With the countdown to the 2027 Women's World Cup well and truly underway, here is a look at the teams that could challenge the USWNT for the title.

England

The back-to-back European champions are an obvious inclusion on this list based on recency bias alone but England have well and truly become a genuine contender since Sarina Wiegman took over head coaching duties after the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021. The Lionesses have a batch of impressive talent, led by Alessia Russo and Lauren James as well as up-and-comer Michelle Agyemang. Wiegman has become a specialist at major tournaments, steering her teams to five of the last six major tournament finals she has taken part in, finding ways to win in a variety of methods. That includes the gritty and unglamorous way that England opted for at this summer's Euro and especially so against Spain in the final, balancing that with an impressive resolve to come from behind in three of their six games in Switzerland. It is a perfect mix of tangible and intangibles that makes them a real competitor for their first World Cup title in 2027.

Spain

Rounding out a group of elites that includes the USWNT and England is Spain, the reigning World Cup winners. Sunday's loss in Switzerland may have been a setback of sorts for La Roja but it did not actually diminish the fact that they are one of the world's top teams. Their trademark possession-oriented style makes one of the most entertaining sides to watch and is extremely effective, allowing them to cruise to the semifinals of the Euro before meeting some obstacles. There will be real lessons to take away from the Euro, especially as it pertains to outmaneuvering defensive teams, but these are fixable problems. Considering the foundation they have to solve those issues, Spain could still realistically arrive in Brazil as the favorites to win the World Cup in two years' time.

Germany

The two-time World Cup winners will likely arrive in Brazil eager to craft a redemption arc after exiting the 2023 edition in the group stage, and will have the confidence to do so through their recent performances. They won bronze in Paris last year and made a run to the semifinals at the Euro this summer, the latter almost improbable considering an injury crisis and suspensions that plagued their run in Switzerland. Their ability to make it to the penultimate stage of the Women's Euro, though, is as strong a sign as any that Germany can compete and if they make it to the World Cup at full strength, expect them to have a shot at winning their first title since 2007.

Brazil

Home field advantage can carry teams a long way regardless of their potential, but Brazil's ceiling is higher than the average host nation. Much like Hayes with the USWNT, head coach Arthur Elias is ushering in a new generation of players and already has an Olympic medal to show for it. Friendlies will make up most of their preparation but at this early stage, they already have a 2-1 over the USWNT in April to boast about. If they add more notable results to that list, as well as find a way to win a fifth successive Copa America Femenina title this summer, they will undoubtedly be a team to keep an eye on in 2027.