San Diego Wave FC placed forward Catarina Macario on the season-ending list on Monday. The announcement closes a chapter that never really began for the U.S. women's national team attacker, who signed a record-setting contract earlier this year. Her contract was among the first reported to utilize the NWSL's new high-impact player mechanism, and is valued at nearly $8 million through 2030.

San Diego are currently in fourth place on the league table with 42 points, in contention for the NWSL Shield and the NWSL playoffs. Despite the headlines around Macario's acquisition, she never made her club debut in 2026.

The 26-year-old Macario took to social media to speak about her status, expressing disappointment but also her gratitude for support during her injury rehab. She revealed she had a surgical procedure on her knee.

"A few months ago, I underwent a minor procedure to properly address an ongoing issue with my knee. I worked incredibly hard with the hope of making it back this season, but ultimately doing this the right way meant keeping the bigger picture in mind," she said on Instagram.

A different injury

When Catarina Macario signed with the club on a $300,000 transfer from Chelsea FC, she was rehabbing a heel injury. Her San Diego contract announcement was met with excitement and enthusiasm, as Macario grew up in San Diego, with the caveat that the club would work on her timeline to eventual recovery.

The club provided the following statement to CBS Sports regarding Macario's recent injury development.

"Catarina was initially sidelined with a heel injury, which is why she was listed that way on the injury report. She later underwent a minor procedure to address an ongoing knee issue, which is ultimately what will keep her out for the remainder of the season ... Beyond this, we won't have any further comment at this time," it read.

Macario's social media update was lengthy and transparent.

"To be completely honest, it sucks to find myself in this position again. There's no way around how difficult it is to go through another rehab and spend more time away from the game I love. I miss football, I miss competing, and after coming home to San Diego, I wanted nothing more than to be out there with my teammates, representing this club and this city," she said in her statement.

"But as difficult as that is to accept, I know what I'm working toward. More than anything, I want to get back to feeling fully like myself again: playing freely, without feeling limited, and giving the best of me for a long time to come. For now, that means being patient, trusting the work we're doing, and continuing to build toward what's ahead.

"So I'm not looking at this as starting over. I'm looking at it as building a stronger foundation, on and off the field. I'm working hard every day; I'm excited about where I'm heading, and I can't wait to show you what comes next. Thank you to my teammates, the staff who have been with me every day throughout this process, and everyone who has continued to show me so much love and support.

Tough timing with World Cup ahead

While the medical procedure on her knee is considered minor, the timeline for a national team return can also be ruled out for the remainder of the year. The national team have a pair of friendlies scheduled against Spain in October. Macario's setback comes following a massive 2025 with the national team.

She led the team in goal scoring with eight goals and two assists over 10 appearances with the USWNT and was named a finalist for U.S. Soccer 2025 Female Player of the Year. For now, Macario will look ahead to making a return with no current timeline.

The national team will participate in World Cup qualifiers in late November when the Concacaf W Championship kicks off. They'll face El Salvador in a quarterfinal round, and if they advance, will qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. The top three teams will secure spots in the 2028 LA Summer Olympics.

San Diego's trajectory

Macario's new contract with the club was among the bigger deals in NWSL history. Despite the homecoming and a club debut put on hold, her addition was considered a statement signing for a club that had lost players to retirement, transfers, and trades.

Alex Morgan's retirement in 2024, Naomi Girma and Jaedyn Shaw left the club in 2025, and ahead of the 2026 season, goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan was traded to North Carolina. While Macario was expected to be a new face of San Diego's next chapter, the team instead managed a remarkable season without her.

Brazilian international Dudinha put together an MVP-caliber season before suffering an ACL injury in June, and despite the injury report, the roster has stepped up to keep the Wave among the elite contenders.

Barbra Banda gets new contract

Amid a flurry of changes at Orlando Pride, from appointing a new interim head coach, Yolanda Thomas, and loaning goalkeeper Anna Moorehouse to Manchester City, the club took care of a more important and pressing business on Monday.

Leading goal scorer Barbra Banda signed a new contract extension with the club through the 2029 season.

"Barbra is a cornerstone of everything we are building at the Pride," said Orlando Pride VP of Soccer Operations and General Manager Caitlin Carducci in a statement.

"She is one of the most dynamic players in world football, and her impact on our club has been extraordinary from the moment she arrived in Orlando. As we continue to compete for championships, it is critical that we not only attract top talent but also create an environment where the world's best players want to stay and build their careers. Barbra's decision to commit her future to Orlando is a reflection of the culture, ambition, and standards that have been established throughout the club."

Banda's previous contract was set to run through 2027, and her new deal avoids the pressure of a contract year just a few months away. She leads the club with 16 goals in 20 appearances this season, breaking a club scoring record previously set in 2017 by Marta with 13 goals.

"I am very happy to continue my journey with Pride," Banda said. "I want to thank my teammates, coaches, staff, and the fans for believing in me and supporting me every day. Orlando has become a special place for me, and I am excited to keep fighting for this club and win more trophies together."

What's next

There is no official timeline for Catarina Macario's return, and it likely won't be till NWSL begins next year in 2027. San Diego Wave will face Kansas City Current on Friday. Orlando Pride will face Portland Thorns on Saturday.