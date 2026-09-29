U.S. women's national team star Rose Lavelle officially agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Gotham FC on Tuesday, keeping her at the club through the 2029 NWSL campaign.

Lavelle's deal was due to expire at the end of the season, which would have made her the most high-profile free agent coming out of the NWSL ahead of the 2027 campaign. The new deal, though, extends her stay with the New York-area club after initially joining in 2024 as one of several national team stars who made the move after Gotham's 2023 championship victory.

"I'm incredibly happy to extend my time with Gotham FC," Lavelle said in a club statement. "From the moment I arrived, this club has challenged me to keep growing and has given me the opportunity to compete for championships alongside a great group of players and staff. I'm really proud of what we've accomplished together, but I feel like there is still so much ahead of us. I'm excited to continue building something special here."

Lavelle quickly became a mainstay in Gotham's lineup, scoring 20 goals in 69 appearances across all competitions, the most notable of which came in last year's NWSL Championship. The 31-year-old midfielder scored the lone goal in the 2025 match against the Washington Spirit, playing a central role as she won her first NWSL Championship and the club's second. Lavelle has since become a nominee for the Ballon d'Or and is the only American nominated for the award this year.

She has four goals and two assists for Gotham this season, the most recent contribution coming with an assist to one of Jaedyn Shaw's goals in Friday's 3-1 win over the Chicago Stars. Gotham have already clinched a playoff berth this season and are six points clear in first place with four regular season games to go, making them the clear frontrunners to win the NWSL Shield for the first time in club history.

Lavelle's star shines bright as World Cup nears

Securing Lavelle's signature makes plenty of sense for Gotham, who have gone from strength to strength since a surprise NWSL Championship in 2023. The midfielder has been a key figure of their upward trajectory but the attack has taken things up a notch in the last year – head coach Juan Carlos Amoros has built a team that relies on Lavelle's chemistry with USWNT colleague Shaw, the pair combining seamlessly with each other as well as forward Sam Kerr in front of them. Amoros' team has been defined by defensive resilience since he took over in 2023 but Lavelle and her attack-minded teammates add the necessary flair on the other end of the pitch to ensure the team has been a contender for top titles in each of Amoros' four seasons at the club.

Lavelle also remains an elite attacking midfielder as she reaches the end of her peak years and seems poised to survive a generational shift at the national team level as the Women's World Cup rapidly approaches. When fit, Lavelle has been a regular starter for the USWNT for several years but head coach Emma Hayes inherited an unresolved midfield when she took charge of her first game in 2024 and has been working to solve that dynamic since, even as she won Olympic gold months into her tenure.

Hayes now has options in deeper midfield positions – Sam Coffey and Lindsey Heaps were starters at the Olympics but 20-year-old Claire Hutton is busy making a case that she should be in the lineup in Brazil next summer, should the team qualify. Lavelle's grip on her starting role is much stronger, though. The 19-year-old Lily Yohannes could make a compelling case of her own over the next several months, especially as she grows into a starting role with OL Lyonnes, but Lavelle will serve as stiff competition as Hayes inches closer to locking in her starting lineup.