The last time FC Barcelona lost a match in the UEFA Women's Champions League was during the 2024-25 UWCL final in Lisbon. Arsenal walked off in Lisbon, Portugal, as Champions League winners and lifted the trophy as Europe's best. On Thursday, Arsenal went into Camp Nou and walked away with a different kind of tournament upset but valuable for their momentum: a 1-1 draw against the current title holders, Barcelona.

Barca's league phase win streak is snapped at three, and Arsenal's efforts lift them inside the top four for the league phase standings. Frida Maanum's goal put the Gunners on the board, while Caroline Graham Hansen equalized for Barcelona. After the final whistle, Arsenal left with the better momentum as matchday five approaches on Nov. 18.

Here's how Arsenal stole the point and Barcelona leveled:

Goalkeepers turn the game on its head

The visiting side took the game to Barcelona early. Immediately setting the tempo, disrupting the home side's rhythm and turning that into an early chance from Alessia Russo. The moment immediately opened the game up, and Barcelona quickly operated in the final third to record dangerous shots of their own during the opening ten minutes of the match.

Arsenal's Misa Rodriguez stepped up to stop shots, made her shape bigger, and even used her face to block Barcelona's peppering of attempts on target. The team effort to shut out Barcelona in the opening half was an everybody-on-the-pitch approach, with U.S. women's national team defender Emily Fox making a goalkeeping save as well.

"I found it hard. I mean, Barcelona is such a good team. Playing them at the Camp Nou, no, is a dream. But the match was a lot of running, a lot of defensive effort from the whole team, top to bottom, but we got the tie," Fox said after the game.

"I think in the first half, their adjustment, they started to have more rotations out. So I think for us, not being stagnant and really being aggressive and trying our best to keep them out of the pockets and outside the center of the field, that was a big thing that we talked about. And then from the first half, first on corners and first on blocking shots," Fox explained.

Sometimes the defensive efforts lead to transitional moments of play, and Arsenal's shift in personnel also helped change things in the game.

Arsenal strike first and hang on

The group were motivated by the big match-up, and got on the scoreboard within the opening 25 minutes of the game. Mariona Caldentey is out with injury, and Frida Maanum's return to the lineup was an immediate game changer. Russo is the club's leading goalscorer this season; she scored a hat-trick against Benfica and is now the leading English goalscorer in the competition's history.

But her efforts against Barcelona helped set up Maanum's opening goal. It was a reminder that the Gunners do have other options even when their main outlet is in top form, and the group carried a narrow one-goal lead into halftime.

"I think, you know, the last time we played them, we had some amazing memories, and we knew for them, coming to their place, it was going to be a hard game, and they probably saw it as a rematch, as did we," Fox said.

"So, I think having confidence in our game plan and each other, knowing that we were going to work for each other no matter what, no matter [the] mistakes, what have you, and during halftime, we just talked about keep doing what we're doing, keep giving them a hard time, keep being aggressive, physical, bumping, and blocking them. And we have 45 minutes to go."

Barcelona still finds a way

The second half was as energetic as the opening 45 minutes, and Barcelona increased the urgency even with some players unavailable due to injury. The roster flexed their depth with no Vicky Lopez, Kerolin, or Kika Nazareth, and with Aitana Bonmati only available off the bench.

With her left leg wrapped in medical tape, Caroline Graham Hansen scored the equalizer just before the hour mark.

"Happy that it's over. But yeah, I'm tired," Graham Hansen joked after the game.

"No, it was a game that I feel like we deserve to win. But on the other hand, we also have to give credit to Arsenal. Like, they were there in the last moment to block a lot of shots. Did a good job to be there with us all the way, and to try to make it difficult for us to score. But yeah, on any other given day, I think it's crazy that we don't score more goals on the chances we created today," she said.

Barcelona's 24 shots and seven attempts on target essentially tripled Arsenal's shot total (seven). The other silver lining for the group, other than salvaging a point, is the efforts of their depth players to keep creating in the game.

"I'm not surprised. I've seen them for a couple of years now, and it was just a matter of time; it was their time to step forward. It was this season, and I was very sure that it would be a matter of confidence," Graham Hansen said about her teammates stepping up.

"And now, when you play more, you get more confidence, and they also take the opportunities they get and show that they're ready, they want to play, and because the quality we knew was there, so I'm not surprised, and I'm just happy for them that they are able to keep showing themselves in the big moments. Because that's what we need, and that's also what they need to keep having the confidence high for the rest of the season."