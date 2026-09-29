After a thrilling opening week to the 2026-27 UEFA Women's Champions League, the league phase table already has some early surprises, with debutants making history and former title winners being pushed to the brink.

Now it's on to Matchday 2, where lies the opportunity to build on wins or make a bounce-back statement. From OL Lyonnes hosting Chelsea in a heavyweight battle to Manchester City and Real Madrid trying to earn their first win of the tournament, the second round of the league phase will be one to watch.

Fans can watch all the action across CBS Sports platforms. Paramount+ will live stream matches all season, while select fixtures also broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.

With matchday split across Wednesday and Thursday, here are three things we're keeping an eye on:

Matchday 2 schedule

All times U.S./Eastern

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Thursday, Oct. 1

Contenders building on wins

FC Barcelona's title defense is off and running after a 5-2 win against Paris FC. Like true Champions League contenders, with the post-game energy high, it was all business with conceding two goals to a dark-horse team in Paris FC.

Barcelona's midfield control doesn't seem in much trouble with the departure of Alexia Putellas, thanks to the steady play of team captain Patri Guijarro. Her wide range of passes can dictate tempo and set up success for others around her no matter the opponent. Kerolin's early goal contributions are also an important note, as the newly signed player needed little time to make an impact, scoring her first UWCL goal for the club.

They'll now face Italian side Roma and are expected to win after such a definitive opening-day performance. While Roma picked up a point in the first game, the group left too many chances on the pitch and couldn't capitalize on anything particularly threatening. Barcelona aren't the kind of side that lapses in finishing.

OL Lyonnes made perhaps the biggest statement of the opening round after scoring eight goals against Servette. The performance was so dominating that it's difficult to pinpoint one particular player as the catalyst for the blowout, but highlights and data will all point to Melchie Dumornay. She drove attacking sequences, recorded an assist, and scored two goals -- including a cheeky chip over the goalkeeper.

But now the French elite are going up against a side with more Champions League experience, and hungry to make a statement of their own, in Chelsea FC.

The Blues were challenged by debutants Austria Wien, but managed to scrape by on a narrow 1-0 victory. Now they'll have to regroup against co-favorites to win the tournament, a much tougher test than a debutant punching above their weight.

Arsenal are also in a similar boat as their English counterparts. They walked away with a victory that raised more questions than it answered, as HB Koge tested them well into stoppage time.

Gunners manager Renée Slegers' side needed a penalty kick to see things off, and Mariona Caldentey converted for the full three points, but the overall performance did little to suggest Arsenal are playing with the control a contender has in games. They'll need a better performance against Paris FC this week.

Teams looking to bounce back

Benfica's 2-1 win over Juventus has the Portuguese side already off to a better start than they were last season. They'll face last year's semifinalists Bayern Munich, who will be equally motivated after dropping a lead and settling for a draw against Manchester City.

If Benfica can force Bayern to adjust by beating them through ball possession, they might deliver another upset, but it'll be a tough task against a Bavarian side that can be an effective counterpressing squad one week and a patient build-up team the next.

Comebacks can be thrilling, and for Manchester City it's the momentum that they'll want to carry in the hunt for their first win. Despite leveling things against Bayern for a draw, the group got off to a slow start and didn't find much rhythm till later in the game. Now that they've shown they can fight back when they're down, a win against Real Madrid could go a long way towards establishing themselves among the league phase table.

Teams who are mirroring each other

BK Hacken face Juventus in a matchup of two teams who upset each other during round one. Swedish side BK Hacken lost to debutants Inter Milan and now have to figure out how to manage a red card suspension for goalkeeper Jennifer Falk, while Juventus looks like a shadow of themselves without former veterans Cristiana Girelli and Barbara Bonansea.

Servette FC's mission is clear this week: don't suffer another eight-goal loss. It won't be easy for the Swiss side. They're up against HB Koge, who will be hungry for a win after conceding a gut-punching stoppage-time penalty against Arsenal that left them with no points. The two sides could deliver a match worthy of Champions League lore if they see it as the right opportunity.

Paris Saint-Germain and OH Leuven are not only trying to build off stale round one draws, but pick up wins in a way where they can make a statement. Belgian side OH Leuven were last season's debutant breakouts, but they'll have an even bigger test against PSG -- a French team that has not quite shown why they deserve to be back among the Champions League circle.

Austria Wien and Inter Milan will hopefully treat everyone to a debutant fireworks show. After picking up a historic first win in the Champions League, Inter Milan will get back to work to show they're the dominant underdogs and not a long shot.