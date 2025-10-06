The UEFA Women's Champions League is back and this time with a new format, elevating the competition. Gone are the traditional groups, and in is the league phase with a single table with 18 teams, where each team plays six matches against six different opponents. CBS Sports is the official home of the UWCL, and fans can watch every match across Paramount+ with select games on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

From the opening matches on Tuesday to the final in Oslo, Norway, in May, clubs will battle for a spot in the knockout rounds. Reigning title holders Arsenal and European giants OL Lyonnes and FC Barcelona will get into the mix with underdogs ready to upset. But which teams are the most powerful, and where do they stand ahead of the tournament?

How to watch

Paramount+ will be a one-stop shop for all things Champions League, while CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network will have select matches and additional coverage. Each day's broadcast begins with UEFA Women's Champions League Today on both Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network before the early kickoffs, while Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network will have an hour-long pre-match show before the later matches. Post-match coverage will air on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network, while CBS Sports Golazo Network will have a new edition of Scoreline to close out the day's action.

CBS Sports' new UEFA Women's Champions League Today studio show will be anchored by Hannah Cash, while Jen Beattie, Janelly Farias, Darian Jenkins, Kelley O'Hara, and Ali Riley will serve as analysts. Chris Wittyngham will handle play-by-play duties and will be paired with Beattie and Jenkins, while Anita Jones will report pitchside and Christina Unkel will serve as the rules analyst.

Here's where teams stack up ahead of the league phase:

1. Arsenal

The reigning title holders get the honor of the top spot to start the league phase and a target on their back, as every club will bring their top game against them. This time there's a full season to build over with manager Renee Slegers and a more attacking depth with Oliva Smith as their big transfer move.

2. OL Lyonnes

The French giants look back and better than ever after a busy transfer window that saw them pluck talent from several clubs across Europe, including France rivals Paris Saint-Germain, and the arrival of new head coach Jonatan Giraldez. Forward Marie Antoinette Katoto is a top top-scoring threat, and the additions of Jule Brand and American Lily Yohannes will be a problem for opposing teams.

3. FC Barcelona

A lively offseason for the Catalonians, but not for the reasons they wanted. Plenty of penny-pinching player departures across the roster highlighted the lack of player movement into the club, but the club still has its preferred starters under contract. However, the lack of depth might become an issue down the stretch.

4. Chelsea FC

The Blues find themselves among the favorites in the tournament, but there is a pressing question about whether or not this is their time to shine. Naomi Girma's arrival in January had a limited impact due to injury, and the club made more moves, bringing in fullback Ellie Carpenter and winger Alyssa Thompson. It's not now or never, but it's definitely about can they ever do it when everyone else in front of them is also as stacked?

5. Bayern Munich

There's a level of being here before and a talented roster that place Bayern Munich among the top five, but the new league phase format could see them drop quickly. They have German national team stalwarts in Klara Bühl and Lena Oberdorf, and international talents Vanessa Gilles and Georgia Stanway, but a difficult run of matches against Arsenal, Barcelona, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain will be a tough scenario.

6. Wolfsburg

Despite consecutive offseasons where they lost some big names, this is still an unyielding Bundesliga side to go up against. Despite the departure of Brand to OL in May and Ewa Pajor to Barcelona last summer, this group still has Alexandra Popp and dual midfielder wreckers in Ella Peddemors and Janina Minge.

7. Juventus

Probably the most ambitious ranking here, which is highly influenced by several Italian national team players on the roster, with Cristiana Girelli and Barbara Bonansea. The group will hope that some of their 2025 Euros momentum will spill over, combined with a somewhat manageable league phase draw. The addition of former Arsenal midfielder Lia Wälti is an equally experienced addition for the league phase.

8. Real Madrid

With a roster that everyone should expect more from, it's truly Real Madrid's league phase to excel or struggle with. With the new addition of Sara Dabritz to an already talented side with Linda Caicedo and Athenea del Castillo, and the new head coach, Pau Quesada, it's past time for more from this side in the Champions League.

9. Roma

Absolutely here for a pestering Roma to shake things up during the tournament. They have a league phase draw with some real 50-50 chances, and star player Manuela Giugliano is in top form as the competition kicks off. If others around her could elevate their performances, they could surprise some opposing teams.

10. Paris FC

For a side that lost some big pieces in goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and winger Kessya Bussy, they're still going to be a tenacious side in the league phase. Forward Clara Mateo is producing for the team ahead of the competition. They seem more positioned for a run at the right time than their neighbors at PSG.

11. Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid have quietly risen back into Champions League form after Real Madrid's arrival and Barca's elite reign. They took down last year's tournament underdog favorites BK Hacken and are emerging as disruptors in Liga F. Luany and Fiamma Benitez are exciting young players, but the lack of tournament experience could be an issue down the stretch.

12. Manchester United

Head coach Marc Skinner has constantly been vocal about the franchise's lack of spending to get high-caliber talents to the club, but this isn't a roster of nobodies. Getting Fridolina Rolfo is a major upgrade, and the Red Devils hope that Elisabeth Terland can keep up her goalscoring during the tournament.

13. Paris Saint-Germain

A team that once was a bona fide contender in the tournament showed signs of screeching halt last year instead of a slow burn. They lost Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Korbin Shrader, and Grace Geyoro. They welcomed Crystal Dunn, Olga Carmona, and Rasheedat Ajibade, but they already look like a team that needs time to gel. Not a great sign with a tricky league phase draw in front of them.

14. Benfica

The Portuguese title winners are a real wild card in the upcoming league phase, with some grueling games in front of them. They've had highs and lows during their Champions League appearances, from wild draws against Barcelona to a quarterfinal appearance to not qualifying at all. Manager Ivan Baptista will need to figure out how to keep striker Cristina Martín-Prieto in a position to succeed.

15. Twente

The 10-time Dutch champions are back in the mix after an underwhelming history in the tournament. They'll have some tough challenges in the new league phase against Chelsea and Arsenal, and maybe even Spanish sides Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid. Veteran Jill Roord brings the experience and the playmaking to change games.

16. St. Polten

The Austrians are no strangers to Champions League competition, but they just haven't been able to contest enough to reach the knockouts. With a new format comes the opportunity for exciting upsets to be more prevalent, but they are coming off six consecutive exits during the round of 32, and the new league phase means more up-close and personal head-to-heads with juggernauts like Chelsea FC and OL Lyonnes.

17. Vålerenga

The Norwegian side will be motivated by a Champions League final in Oslo in May, but this group is absolutely starting as long shots. With a lack of tournament experience, they'll hope to upset in their league phase competition, having avoided the "big four" in the draw.

18. OH Leuven

The squad won their first Belgian league trophy and will aim to make history in the Champions League. They're the first Belgian side to participate in the group stage or league phase, and the debutants are also long-shot types to rally behind.