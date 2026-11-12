The 2026-27 UEFA Women's Champions League is winding down after Matchday 4, and that means time is running out for clubs to make an impact in the league phase. As the opening round nears its end, there's more room for narrow scorelines or statement performances.
That means it's time to roll out the UWCL Power Rankings to help tell the story of teams rising and falling in the tournament. OL Lyonnes seem to be getting stronger as the competition continues, while Paris Saint-Germain are starting to stumble after a promising start. Chelsea are still the team that's difficult to score against, but questions around their own attacking woes might catch up with them before the league phase is over.
With tournament contenders getting early glimpses of each other, they're taking advantage of the opportunity; even if Arsenal couldn't figure it out against FC Barcelona, they've got plenty of good ideas moving forward.
Two matchdays remain in the league phase, and that's enough time to separate teams in the power rankings. If you're keeping track of all the trends, check out our previous rankings.
Fans can watch all the action across CBS Sports platforms. Paramount+ will live stream matches all season, while select fixtures also broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.
Now onto the rankings:
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
OL Lyonnes
|Marie-Antoinette Katoto is leaving her mark in the Champions League. Leads the golden boot race with seven goals, and a roster packed with talent, including USWNT midfielder Lily Yohannes with two goals through two UWCL games, will keep them at the top among tournament favorites.
|1
|3-0
|2
Barcelona
|his might be the only time Barcelona slip to second on this power ranking, so might as well take the opportunity to bump them at least once during the league phase. Caroline Graham Hansen doesn't make it easy to ever count the team out, even during tough physical games.
|1
|3-0
|3
Bayern Munchen
|The Frauen-Bundesliga side are tiptoeing along the line between title contender and dark horse. One week they're leaving points on the table, and the next Klara Buhl is doing the types of things collectively that make Bayern so dangerous to face.
|--
|2-0
|4
Arsenal
|The squad jump up in the rankings after a physically demanding performance against Barcelona. Frida Maanum might be a Champions League game changer for the roster alongside Alessia Russo.
|1
|3-2
|5
Chelsea
|Defense wins championships, but does it win the Champions League? Time will tell for the Blues. In the meantime, Chelsea refuse to let others score against them, and Ellie Carpenter is always a threat on the flanks.
|1
|7-0
|6
Manchester City
|After three consecutive draws, Manchester City finally have a UWCL league phase win. Aoba Fujino stepped up in playmaking and goalscoring, and maybe the group are finally turning a corner in the competition.
|1
|8-0
|7
PSG
|For teams turning a corner in the tournament, there are also those who are hitting some roadblocks, and that's where we find PSG at the moment. They're missing Sakina Karchaoui with an ankle injury for now and the remainder of the league phase, and they haven't shown they can figure it out without her.
|1
|1-1
|8
Real Madrid
|The statement game everyone was looking for from Real Madrid finally happened. They shook off the jinx of three straight draws, with an impressive second-half performance by Arianna Caruso, Linda Caicedo and Lineth Beerensteyn.
|2
|1-0
|9
Inter
|The tournament debutants got a real welcome to the big leagues moment after a blowout loss against OL Lyonnes. But they still managed to score, and need to build on the experience if they want to shake up the competition.
|1
|1-2
|10
SL Benfica
|Benfica showed that capitalizing on opportunity and taking your chances are easy keys to success. It also helps to have Brazilian international Nycole Raysla on your side, serving up assists and scoring goals.
|1
|2-2
|11
Juventus
|Want to see more from Juventus against the tournament elite, because there's not enough there on the pitch to show they are much more than middle to lower tier of the pack at the moment.
|2
|2-2
|12
Koge
|The Danish side are organized, but lack some of the attacking prowess, and they let a huge opportunity to climb the rankings and set them up for future rounds get away from them this week.
|--
|1-2
|13
Hacken
|The former underdogs will be motivated by another draw, but the road ahead of them gets harder in the league phase, and a lack of goal scoring feels bleak.
|1
|0-2
|14
Roma
|The roster rallied and bunkered for a tournament-changing win, but they'll need more consistency in protecting the goal to ensure they can keep climbing the rankings and sneak into the next round.
|2
|1-2
|15
Paris FC
|Despite some success in the domestic league, Paris FC just can't seem to find any in the league phase. They need to hit the urgency button, especially with opponents ahead of them venturing into similar territory.
|2
|0-2
|16
Austria Wien
|Hitting another level means figuring out how to manage the big moments, and it's been difficult for the debutants. A goalkeeping error by Jasmin Pal led to a red card and might have changed things for the group for the remainder of the tournament.
|1
|0-3
|17
OH Leuven
|Last year's tournament debutants should be in panic mode. They have to adopt a must-win mentality to even have a chance at sniffing the next round or climbing the rankings.
|1
|0-2
|18
Servette Chenois
|Was hopeful that the Swiss side finally tapped into the tournament with a ballooned scoreline and would carry that momentum with them, but instead they're back to finding their best path out, and it looks like the bottom of the rankings and eventually the league phase.
|1
|1-3