The 2026-27 UEFA Women's Champions League is winding down after Matchday 4, and that means time is running out for clubs to make an impact in the league phase. As the opening round nears its end, there's more room for narrow scorelines or statement performances.

That means it's time to roll out the UWCL Power Rankings to help tell the story of teams rising and falling in the tournament. OL Lyonnes seem to be getting stronger as the competition continues, while Paris Saint-Germain are starting to stumble after a promising start. Chelsea are still the team that's difficult to score against, but questions around their own attacking woes might catch up with them before the league phase is over.

With tournament contenders getting early glimpses of each other, they're taking advantage of the opportunity; even if Arsenal couldn't figure it out against FC Barcelona, they've got plenty of good ideas moving forward.

Two matchdays remain in the league phase, and that's enough time to separate teams in the power rankings. If you're keeping track of all the trends, check out our previous rankings.

Fans can watch all the action across CBS Sports platforms. Paramount+ will live stream matches all season, while select fixtures also broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.

Now onto the rankings: