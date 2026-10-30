Three matchdays are in the books for the 2026-27 UEFA Women's Champions League, and that means the league phase has offically reached the halfway point. The tournament table tells the truth in points, but power rankings tell a story between the results.

While Matchday 3 gave some predictability, it also shifted some of the power trends between teams. That's especially true for clubs who might be struggling to find their path through to knockouts or for those who are just plain stuck in the middle of a rut. FC Barcelona looks like they're scoring for fun, while OL Lyonnes reminded everyone who they always are in this tournament. Chelsea still refusing to concede could be an x-factor, while Arsenal could finally be turning a corner in front of goal.

Who rises and falls will depend on performances, or lack thereof. Individual standout performances will also matter and be measured alongside everything else. If you're keeping track of all the trends, check out our previous rankings.

Fans can watch all the action across CBS Sports platforms. Paramount+ will live stream matches all season, while select fixtures also broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.

Now onto the rankings: