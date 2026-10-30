Three matchdays are in the books for the 2026-27 UEFA Women's Champions League, and that means the league phase has offically reached the halfway point. The tournament table tells the truth in points, but power rankings tell a story between the results.
While Matchday 3 gave some predictability, it also shifted some of the power trends between teams. That's especially true for clubs who might be struggling to find their path through to knockouts or for those who are just plain stuck in the middle of a rut. FC Barcelona looks like they're scoring for fun, while OL Lyonnes reminded everyone who they always are in this tournament. Chelsea still refusing to concede could be an x-factor, while Arsenal could finally be turning a corner in front of goal.
Who rises and falls will depend on performances, or lack thereof. Individual standout performances will also matter and be measured alongside everything else. If you're keeping track of all the trends, check out our previous rankings.
Fans can watch all the action across CBS Sports platforms. Paramount+ will live stream matches all season, while select fixtures also broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.
Now onto the rankings:
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Barcelona
|Can anyone stop the reigning title holders? Whether it's Claudia Pina, Ewa Pajor, Carolina Graham Hansen, Patri Guijarro, or a roster that seems endless with players who can step up and make opponents pay - everyone is chasing Barcelona.
|--
|3-0
|2
OL Lyonnes
|There's experience, and then there's generational talent, and somehow OL Lyonnes has both on the roster this UWCL season. From Golden Boot leader Marie-Antoinette Katoto scoring, or 19-year-old standout Lily Yohannes making chipping goalkeepers a habit, the French champions are ruthless if you don't plan.
|1
|2-0
|3
Bayern Munchen
|While Bayern Munich have already shown they're not a team to take lightly. We're still waiting for them to make that statement against other contenders, or even dark horses of the tournament.
|1
|1-0
|4
Chelsea
|The Blues are in control of their league phase after mostly positive results. They'll be happier after their recent win, and thrilled with the playmaking by Wieke Kaptein - their undeniable tournament MVP at the moment.
|1
|2-0
|5
Arsenal
|Alessia Russo is carrying the Gunners through a collective goal-scoring drought. It's coming at a good time, with a rough set of fixtures following the halfway point of the league phase.
|2
|2-0
|6
PSG
|A quick response by Paris Saint-Germain to settle for a draw will stave off some criticism of their ability to control and win difficult matches. Navigating the tournament as a wild card could work in their favor, or backfire.
|--
|1-0
|7
Manchester City
|The WSL title holders and current domestic league leaders just haven't been able to fire up their Champions League campaign with some disjointed performances and only draws to show for it. Up to them to decide if it's just a slow burn, or if they need to refuel.
|3
|0-0
|8
Inter
|A tough result for the Italian side after going up against a perennial contender. The rust from the earlier matches is wearing off for every team now, and that might mean trouble for the debutant side, who will face tougher opponents after an impressive start to their campaign.
|--
|1-1
|9
Juventus
|Maybe patience is just part of Juventus' game plan, or they needed to face a debutant side to get their confidence back. Either way, it's partially about peaking at the right time, and Alba Redondo is helping the group connect in attack and on goal.
|4
|2-1
|10
Real Madrid
|It's a positive that Lineth Beerensteyn got on the scoreboard for the squad in the Champions League, but their overall inexplicable ability to outright not win games keeps them as baffling as ever. They won't be able to draw their way to a title.
|--
|0-0
|11
SL Benfica
|The rollercoaster is full of highs and lows, and Benfica just refuses to get off the ride now that it keeps dipping steeper. Unclear if they'll be able to take advantage of the favorable draw in front of them after getting more experienced teams out of the way.
|2
|1-2
|12
Koge
|The Danish side is learning hard lessons as the tournament progresses, and their opening-day draw is becoming increasingly consequential. They'll need a quick response with a more manageable draw of games moving coming up.
|1
|1-2
|13
Paris FC
|Feels like Paris FC have hit a bit of a plateau in their tournament resume with this most recent edition. Captain Clara Matteo picked up a red card when the team was caught out of position, and she'll be difficult to replace.
|1
|0-1
|14
Hacken
|The Swedish side were in desperation mode, and it showed in a cagey draw. They have looked like a team of regression this campaign, and the path for the second half of the tournament won't do them any favors.
|3
|0-2
|15
Austria Wien
|The Austrian side made a valiant effort, but just cannot figure out how to win games at this level. Lotta Cordes getting on the scoresheet is a silver lining for the squad.
|1
|0-2
|16
Roma
|The struggle continues for Roma in the Champions League. They haven't scored a single goal in this competition after three league phase games, and yet not being at the bottom of the rankings is an impressive feat in itself.
|1
|0-2
|17
Servette Chenois
|The Swiss side finally announced themselves with a huge win on matchday 3. Gloria Mirelli's six-minute brace was a key factor in the effort.
|1
|1-2
|18
OH Leuven
|Last year's debutants seem to have lost their direction in this year's competition because they have yet to find their footing in games.
|2
|0-2