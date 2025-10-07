The 2025-26 UEFA Women's Champions League kicked off on Tuesday with the league phase, and the new era didn't disappoint. There were heavyweight clashes and massive individual performances, setting a thrilling tone for an exciting season ahead. The opening night was headlined by a marquee rematch of last season's semifinal between OL Lyonnes and Arsenal, and this time the French club defeated the Gunners 2-1.

Elsewhere, Champions League regulars FC Barcelona made a stellar statement against German giants Bayern Munich with a resounding 7-1 victory. Opening week continues with more games on Wednesday, as Chelsea FC open against Twente, and Paris Saint-Germain meet Wolfsburg. CBS Sports is the official home of the UWCL, and fans can watch every match across Paramount+ with select games on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Scores

Juventus 2, Benfica 1

OL Lyonnes 2, Arsenal 1

Barcelona 7, Bayern Munich 1

Paris FC 2, OH Leuven 2

Juventus vs. Benfica

Serie A side Juventus got off to a solid start in the league phase. Plenty of activity in dangerous spaces by veterans Cristina Girelli and Barbara Bonansea, but it was defender Cecilia Salvai who was the star of the match.

The two goals are Salvai's first of her career and her first goals in the UWCL in 28 appearances for the 31-year-old defender. Bonansea recorded her 7th UWCL career assist.

Arsenal vs. OL Lyonnes

Current title holders Arsenal drew a huge challenge with their opening league phase game against eight-time Champions League winners OL Lyonnes. The North London side have a target on them as they navigate the new tournament format, and there might be a bit of fortune in facing their toughest opponent early in the competition.

Despite an early opening goal by Alessia Russo, her 11th career UWCL goal, the Gunners immediately felt the pressure from OL. A huge momentum shift by Haitian international Melchie Dumornay was the difference maker. The forward scored two goals in five minutes to zap any control of the game that Arsenal had in the first half.

The French side cranked up the attack and Arsenal's defensive efforts to sustain the attacking waves paid off. Goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar delivered a double save in stoppage time to keep the game narrow and allow the squad to regroup at halftime.

Despite impressive attacking collaboration between Melchie Dumornay, Kadidiatou Diani, Marie Antoinette Katoto, and Tabitha Chawinga, the finishing betrayed them. Arsenal's elevated effort in the second half stifled some of the potential threats, but it never translated into the extra momentum for an equalizer. A good start for OL's journey back to the knockouts while Arsenal's questionable form continues.

FC Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich

Last season's runners-up FC Barcelona stepped into their opening league phase match with a purpose. The Catalonian side made a statement in their 7-1 win over Bayern Munich on Tuesday. Midfielder Alexia Putellas kicked off the goalscoring with a stunner from distance just four minutes into the game.

Bayern Munich had zero answers for the Champions League juggernauts, down 5-1 by halftime.

"This is an absolute nightmare from Bayern. I honestly expected so much more from them, but they're just they're soft. They're not defending. They're late to every play. They're allowing Barcelona all the time in space. They're not cutting off the passing lanes. It's just a nightmare. They gotta adjust," said UWCL analyst Janelly Farias during halftime.

Unfortunately, the adjustments past the hour mark weren't enough for the Bavarian squad. They conceded two more goals in a sloppy, terrible performance and they were never in the mix. The club's lone goal scorer, Klara Buhl, emphasized the need for a better performance by the team.

"It was really hard. We thought that we could have maybe a bit more of the ball, that we had our own actions to get to the goal, to get some chances. But yeah, I think this night, it's, it's really, really tough. They played the great game. They created a lot of chances, and we were just, yeah, a bit passive every time we went too late. I think this was one, yeah, I think that we were not good enough," Buhl said.

"I think this is Champions League, and that's, that's the good thing about it, that we have opponents. They're great, they're the highest level. Of course, we want to play these games, but in a different way. But I think that's why we have to reflect on it. We have to take the right solutions out of it, and then prepare for the next game and show a different face."

Paris FC vs. OH Leuven

UEFA Women's Champions League debutants OH Leuven checked off several tournament firsts and marked their arrival with a come-from-behind draw against Paris FC. The first-ever Belgian side to compete in the tournament rallied in the second half to earn their first point of the competition.

What's next

Wednesday, Oct. 8

Twente vs. Chelsea, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Real Madrid vs. Roma, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Man Utd vs. Vålerenga, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

St. Pölten vs. Atlético de Madrid, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Wolfsburg vs. PSG 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Paramount+ will be a one-stop shop for all things Champions League, while CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network will have select matches and additional coverage. Each day's broadcast begins with UEFA Women's Champions League Today on both Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network before the early kickoffs, while Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network will have an hour-long pre-match show before the later matches. Post-match coverage will air on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network, while CBS Sports Golazo Network will have a new edition of Scoreline to close out the day's action.

CBS Sports' new UEFA Women's Champions League Today studio show will be anchored by Hannah Cash, while Jen Beattie, Janelly Farias, Darian Jenkins, Kelley O'Hara, and Ali Riley will serve as analysts. Chris Wittyngham will handle play-by-play duties and will be paired with Beattie and Jenkins, while Anita Jones will report pitchside and Christina Unkel will serve as the rules analyst.