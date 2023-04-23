FC Barcelona and Arsenal have all the momentum after results in the UEFA Women's Champions League semifinals. Barcelona defeated Chelsea FC 1-0 on Saturday, and Arsenal battled back to a 2-2 draw against VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday. The two teams will now host their respective second-leg matches beginning April 27. Fans can watch the remaining knockout rounds and the Champions League final on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Take a look at how the first-leg matches played out:

Caroline Graham Hansen hits Barcelona's game-winner

The Blaugrana began the semifinals on the road at Stamford Bridge in London and were challenged by Chelsea's compact shape. Despite the congested areas on the pitch, Barcelona targeted dangerous spaces in various scenarios, and winger Graham Hansen's moment of brilliance was the only answer the visitors needed.

The Norwegian winger has been out with an injury during but is no stranger to providing Champions League heroics for the team. She scored in the 2021 final against Chelsea, and her left-footed finish in the semifinal was the difference maker. Graham Hansen's strong run began along the right flank and ended centrally with a finish toward the far post.

Check out her goal:

Gunners get the draw against Wolfsburg

Arsenal got more injury news ahead of their semifinal series against Wolfsburg. Defender Leah Williamson suffered a ruptured ACL during an FAWSL match against Manchester United. They have already been without prolific goalscorers Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead this season, and they recently lost midfielder Kim Little for the rest of the campaign.

The team began their UWCL semifinals on the road in Germany and got off to a rough start, conceding two goals in the opening 25 minutes. Defender Rafaelle cut into the lead seconds before halftime, and the visitors' fight never waivered into the second half. Forward Stina Blackstenius emptied the tank, covering tons of ground, and was rewarded by a pristine ball in by Lotte Wubben Moy for the equalizer.

Take a look at the dramatic goal here:

What's next

FC Barcelona will take a narrow one-goal aggregate against Chelsea into second-leg but will have an added advantage at home. They'll host manager Emma Hayes and the Blues at Camp Nou on April 27 at 12:45 p.m. ET. Arsenal will try to keep the momentum back in London as they prepare to host Wolfsburg at Emirates Stadium on May 1 at 12:45 p.m. ET.