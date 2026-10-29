Welcome to the UWCL Star Power Index -- a look at players who are generating buzz around the UEFA Women's Champions League. Here we will highlight players who have made an impact on games, positive or otherwise. Buzz can come in all kinds of ways, and that means that players on this list are getting attention for one reason or another. This is not a ranking. The players listed are in no specific order; they're just driving the conversation around the game in their own way.

If you're following along, you can check out our previous Star Power Index

Now onto the latest index update:

1. Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes)

Among a handful of U.S. women's national team players currently injured or benched with clubs active in the Champions League, there is a player who shines just a bit brighter at the moment. OL Lyonnes midfielder Lily Yohannes is back in the Star Power Index after a stellar performance against Inter Milan. She was part of a midfield trio alongside Melchie Dumornay and Damaris Egurrola that dominated the middle third of the pitch against the tournament debutants.

Shortly before the hour mark, Dumornay's attempt on goal had just been ruled out after a foul on the play, and the heads-up quick play by the 19-year-old Yohannes resulting in scoring a crazy long-distance lob that chipped the goalkeeper. It's her second chipped goal in the tournament, and it just adds to OL's stacked attack.

2. Wieke Kaptein (Chelsea FC)

Chelsea FC needed a defining game at the midway point of the season, and they got it thanks to a standout performance by Wieke Kaptein The Dutch international ultimately dictated the 2-0 victory and cranked up the energy in the second half. Most of the attacking play ran through Kaptein who was able to pick out runners in the buildup and find space between Roma's lines with deep passes.

She set up both assists on goals Ellie Carpenter and Kadeisha Buchanan, following up her lone goal game-winner performance against Austria Wien on opening day. The win now gives Chelsea seven points and puts them among the top four of the league phase table.

3. Gloria Marinelli (Servette FCCF)

Desperate for points and goals, Servette showed up against OH Leuven. Forward Gloria Marinelli turned around the club's Champions League fortunes within the first half, as Servette defeated OH Leuven 5-1 on matchday 3. Paola Hernandez and Joana Marchao added to the ballooned scoreline, but Marinelli set the tone before halftime.

The Italian international scored in the 38th minute and again just six minutes later, despite more chances created by OH Leuven. Servette's attack was far more ruthless, all capped by Marinelli's quick brace. It's the first win for the Swiss side, and a crucial three points at the halfway mark of the competition.

Fans can watch all the action across CBS Sports platforms. Paramount+ will live stream matches all season, while select fixtures also broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.

4. Marie-Antoinette Katoto (OL Lyonnes)

As impressive as Lily Yohannes' goal was against Inter Milan, a win for OL Lyonnes was all but decided by Marie-Antoinette Katoto. The forward started the goal scoring and truly set the tone for OL's big night. After a goalless draw against Chelsea during matchday 2, the striker scored twice in the first half. Her first-half brace puts her in the lead for the Golden Boot race with five goals, and helps OL with a whopping 14-goal differential in the league phase standing.

5. Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

There are plenty of questions around Arsenal and why the roster has struggled with unlocking defenses lately. But those questions will have to exclude Alessia Russo because she's been the answer to goal scoring for the Gunners lately. Already riding the momentum of a North London darby against Tottenham in the WSL, Arsenal carried the good vibes into a UWCL performance against Benfica, and Russo's three goals against Benfica puts her scoring streak at seven goals over six matches for Arsenal.

Her completed hat trick, is her first ever in the Champions League, and she recorded her 24th UWCL goal on a penalty conversion. The accomplishment makes her the all-time leading English scorer in UWCL history, surpassing Fran Kirby's previous record of 21 goals.