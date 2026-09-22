Welcome to the UWCL Star Power Index -- a look at players who are generating buzz around the UEFA Women's Champions League. Here we will highlight players who have made an impact on games, positive or otherwise. Buzz can come in all kinds of ways, and that means that players on this list are getting attention for one reason or another. This is not a ranking. The players listed are in no specific order; they're just driving the conversation around the game in their own way.

1. Linda Dallmann (Bayern Munich)

Bayern Munich midfielder Linda Dallmann was a tone-setter against Manchester City. Dedicated to the team's press, she essentially put on a first-half clinic to limit any sort of playmaking in the middle by Manchester City. Her quick transitions in attack and recoveries covered lots of ground and led to an assist on Giulia Gwinn's goal.

Bayern have seemed to perfect the counterattack in the Champions League. Despite having less possession and fewer touches on the ball, they generated more shots (15) and attempts on target (four) than City. They'll be disappointed to drop points on opening day, but with Dallmann in the mix, they'll be more than prepared to bounce back on Matchday 2.

Fans can watch all the action across CBS Sports platforms. Paramount+ will live stream all 183 matches each season, the most matches ever made available in the competition's newly expanded format. CBS Sports Network will additionally air one match per matchweek, with select fixtures also broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

2. Haley Bugeja (Inter Milan)

Already riding the momentum of a dramatic UWCL qualifier where they eliminated Wolfsburg, Inter Milan now have their first league-phase win, thanks to Haley Bugeja. Bugeja also made history as the first Maltese player to score in the UWCL league phase.

The Italian side played rather fearlessly against a more experienced side, with Sweden's BK Hacken unable to chip away at any of Inter's possession or long-range attacks, and it paid off in a dramatic way, with an eventual red card shown to BK Hacken's keeper.

3. Jennifer Falk (BK Hacken)

Buzz can certainly be defined by errors as well, and unfortunately, BK Hacken goalkeeper Jennifer Falk got caught out of position in a big way. Her only move on Brittany Raphino was to challenge, and the error outside the box was a quick VAR review for the official.

BK Hacken are considered dark-horse candidates this season after previous stints in the Champions League and their recent win in the inaugural Women's Europa Cup.

Because the sending-off came so late in the match, Hacken had little time to readjust defensively or in attack, and they will now have to plan around a suspension for their next league phase match, with backup options Disa Hellwig or Hanna Karlsson likely to step into the starting role.

4. Marit Bratberg Lund (Benfica)

Benfica are at the top of the UWCL league phase table for now, just like everyone predicted, thanks to Marit Bratberg Lund. She stepped up under pressure to take a first-half penalty kick, but she sealed the big win with a stunning free kick just outside the box against Juventus.