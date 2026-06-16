Uzbekistan vs. Colombia live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel

Colombia will kick off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Uzbekistan on Wednesday at the Mexico City Stadium, one of the most iconic venues of the current tournament. The side managed by Nestor Lorenzo will face Uzbekistan, now managed by former 2006 World Cup winner and Ballon d'Or winner Fabio Cannavaro. Colombia are one of the most underrated sides of the tournament with some great talents including Bayern Munich Luis Diaz and former Real Madrid winger James Rodriguez, but they have a lot more potential in their roster, while Cannavaro's national team will make their official debut at the World Cup this summer.

Colombia are one of the greatest teams in South America with so much history at the World Cup. Their best performance was in 2014 when they reached the quarterfinals thanks to some incredible goals and performances of their best player, James Rodriguez, who at the end also won the Golden Boot of the tournament. This year, they secured their place back in September 2025, finishing third in the CONMEBOL preliminary competition. Their 28 goals set a new national record for most goals scored in a single qualifying cycle, surpassing the previous mark of 27 registered during their 2014 campaign.

How to watch Uzbekistan vs. Colombia

Date: Wednesday, June 17 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City, Mexico

TV: FS1 (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Uzbekistan +800; Draw +370; Colimbia -267

Keep up with the World Cup standings here!

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia predicted starting lineups

Uzbekistan: Utkir Yusupov; Rustamjon Ashurmatov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Abdulla Abdullaev; Sherzod Nasrullayev, Odiljon Hamrobekov, Otabek Shukurov, Farruh Sayfiyev; Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Oston Urunov; Eldor Shomurodov.

Colombia: Camilo Vargas; Johan Mojica, Jhon Lucumi, Davinson Sanchez, Daniel Munoz; Jefferson Lerma, Gustavo Puerta; Luis Diaz, James Rodriguez, Jhon Arias; Luis Suarez.

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia pick, prediction

There is a clear favourite heading into the opening match. While both teams will fancy their chances, Colombia's superior quality, depth of talent and international experience make them the expected favourites. Pick: Colombia 2, Uzbekistan 0.

Check out our World Cup expert predictions.

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.