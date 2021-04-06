After Cadiz defender Juan Cala was accused of racially insulting Valencia defender Mouctar Diakhaby last weekend in La Liga, Valencia's president Anil Murthy sat down with CBS Sports for an exclusive interview to detail the event, the club's action following it and the support they've shown the young French defender. The club is now calling on La Liga to fully investigate, with the club even posting on Twitter saying to Cala, "We don't believe you."

In Cadiz's 2-1 win at the weekend, Valencia marched off the field in the first half after Diakhaby told his teammates of the alleged incident. The match then resumed, with Diakhaby coming off. The former Lyon man said that Cala called him "black [expletive]."

Cala has since denied the allegations, even citing on Tuesday that he has black friends and called what is happening to him a "public lynching," none of which helps his situation at all.

Cala went on to say that he would never make a racist comment and said the words spoken to Diakhaby were "leave me alone."

Murthy isn't buying any of it.

"After the game, he was obviously very distraught, actually, practically broken," Murthy told CBS Sports.

"He's shocked that such things can happen today in football. Not from the fans who are in the stands but from a fellow football on the field.

"The show of support has been tremendous."

Murthy said the support shown by clubs around the world has been encouraging to see, while hoping an investigation can lead to more clarity. He said he also feels like Cadiz's players acknowledged the incident, claiming that the players said Cala would ask for forgiveness in an effort to get the game to resume.

"What happened after that is very clear," Murthy said. "Some of the players from Cadiz mentioned to Diakhaby and some of the other players, 'Why don't we just go back? He is going to ask for forgiveness. Let's just go back and play.'

"That clearly means that what Diakhaby said happened, happened.

"That guilty face is quite obvious."

Murthy added that despite there not being video evidence at the moment, that it is all irrelevant and that what must come now is the clubs working together to fix the problem and change the mindset. That comes from education their own players and fans and shifting focus to where anything even close would be considered unacceptable by anybody involved in the sport.

"Our plan is to push this forward. Valencia can do this, and we are going to do this. At the end of the day, their must be a will from collective group," he said.

"Everybody makes mistakes. In life, who doesn't make mistakes? When you make a mistake, the right thing to do is own up to it, apologize, take some responsibility and the world would be a better place."

