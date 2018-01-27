Real Madrid vs. Valencia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

It's an important clash for Real Madrid to try and get back on track

A rough week for Real Madrid can go from bad to worse this weekend if it doesn't get a result. After a shock exit in the Copa del Rey against Leganes midweek, Los Blancos head to face Valencia in La Liga at Mestalla on Saturday.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 10:15 a.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Real is riding really low on momentum, and the defense has just been poor. Valencia has improved drastically from past seasons but needs to get a good effort from its central defenders to stand a chance. In the end, it's even. Real Madrid 2, Valencia 2.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories