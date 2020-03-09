Valencia vs. Atalanta: Champions League odds, pick, live stream, how to watch online, TV channel, team news

Barring a major collapse in Spain, Atalanta is 90 minutes from a probable trip to the Champions League quarterfinals when it squares off against Valencia in the second leg of the round of 16 on Tuesday. The Cinderella side from Serie A defeated Valencia 4-1 at home in the opening leg and will now play away from home in an empty Estadio Mestalla as a precaution over the threat of the coronavirus.

As for Valencia, a 3-0 win would be enough to advance, though it's easier said than done for a team facing injury issues and going up against one of the best attacks in Europe.

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, March 10 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Mestalla -- Valencia, Spain

First leg recap

Hans Hateboer bagged a double, Josip Ilicic and Remo Freuler also found the back of the net with impressive strikes, and Atalanta dominated at home with a 4-1 win over Valencia in its first Champions League knockout stage appearance in club history.

Storylines

Valencia: Valencia faces a tall task that could be within grasp if the team had a healthy roster, especially on defense. There have been many memorable comebacks at Mestalla over the years, with the team just last year needing three goals to get past Getafe in the Copa del Rey, with two of them coming in added time en route to winning the trophy. But with no Ezequiel Garay (knee) and Maxi Gomez (knee), and with Goncalo Guedes not quite back to form, it's tough to see a way through.

Atalanta: The upstart Italian side goes into this game knowing just one goal would force Valencia to score four, while two goals puts this tie away. The good news is for the visitors that they have scored in the last 18 games and just put seven past Lecce. They are well rested, in sync and look like a good bet to move on as long as the attack is clicking even at just an average level. Duvan Zapata had a hat trick in that match against Lecce and could get the start up top.

Prediction

Los Che start well, but in the end it's not enough to advance with the Italian side's Cinderella run continuing. Pick: Valencia 2, Atalanta 1.

