València vs. Atalanta: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Atalanta @ València

What to Know

Valencia is out to make up for their matchup three weeks ago. Atalanta enjoyed a cozy 4-1 victory over Valencia. So long as Atalanta remains within two, they will secure a sure spot in the next round.

The teams will square off for a spot in the quarter-finals at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, March 10th at Mestalla. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.

How To Watch