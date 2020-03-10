València vs. Atalanta: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch València vs. Atalanta soccer game
Who's Playing
Atalanta @ València
What to Know
Valencia is out to make up for their matchup three weeks ago. Atalanta enjoyed a cozy 4-1 victory over Valencia. So long as Atalanta remains within two, they will secure a sure spot in the next round.
The teams will square off for a spot in the quarter-finals at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, March 10th at Mestalla. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.
How To Watch
- Who: València vs. Atalanta
- When: Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Mestalla
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
