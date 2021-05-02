Barcelona's La Liga title hopes could be crushed on Sunday if they fail to win at struggling Valencia. Barca go to the Mestalla looking to rebound after Thursday's shock defeat against Granada, needing every single member of the team to step up in the first game of manager Ronald Koeman's two-match ban.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, May 2 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Sunday, May 2 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Mestalla -- Valencia, Spain

: Mestalla -- Valencia, Spain TV channel: beIN Sports | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

beIN Sports | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Valencia +850; Draw +450; Barcelona -333 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Valencia: This could be a great chance for American fans to see young talent Yunus Musah, who has played regularly for the club at right wing. A technical player with plenty of pace, he's shown some flashes as his stock continues to rise. With Barca's fullbacks getting forward, look for Musah to try and get down the flank to deliver balls in if he gets enough minutes.

Barcelona: After Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid won on Saturday, Barca cannot afford another slip up just like we saw last week against Granada. A shocking display of inefficiency in attack, combined with two critical defensive breakdowns, did them in. They have to play sound defense here because Valencia has some attacking quality that can catch you off guard, especially from the left flank through Jose Luis Gaya.

Prediction

Barca have too much to slip up again, especially in an empty Mestalla. Pick: Barca 3, Valencia 1