The Copa Del Rey has reached the quarterfinals and Valencia will face Barcelona for the second time already in 2025 hoping that this match is a little different than the last time that these two sides met. Traveling away to Barcelona, Valencia lost 7-1 in January but now they'll have the chance to host Hansi Flick's men in their home stadium where they've been much stouter defensively. It may not matter with how Barcelona's attack has been performing but anything can happen in a knockout tournament.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, Feb. 6 | Time : 3:30 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Feb. 6 | : 3:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio de Mestalla -- Valencia, Spain

: Estadio de Mestalla -- Valencia, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Valencia +700; Draw +430; Barcelona -310

Storylines

Valencia: Fighting to stave off relegation in La Liga, it's impressive that Valencia have even made it to this stage of the Copa Del Rey. Things have improved since hiring Carlos Corberan as their manager after Christmas with the Spanish manager only failing to win three of his seven matches in charge. The only lopsided clash of those was the drubbing away to Barcelona but they've only fallen to Real Madrid at home showing that this could be a closer match than expected.

Valencia predicted XI: Stole Dimitrievski, Jose Gaya, Cristhian Mosquera, Cesar Tarrega, Dimitri Foulquier, Enzo Barrenechea, Javier Guerra, Diego Lopez, Andre Almeida, Luis Rioja, Hugo Duro

Barcelona: Struggling to catch up to Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in league play, the cups are where Barcelona have the most to gain. Based on how their first meeting went, Flick may rotate a little coming into this because as long as Barcelona have two out of three between Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski in the attack, they're an unstoppable force.

Barcelona predicted XI: Inaki Pena, Alex Balde, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Jules Kounde, Pedri, Frenkie De Jong, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal

Prediction

Valencia will contain this match better in their home stadium but Barcelona won't be stopped in their quest for a Copa Del Rey title. Pick: Valencia 1, Barcelona 3