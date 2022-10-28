FC Barcelona will visit Valencia on Saturday after Xavi's side got officially eliminated from the UEFA Champions League's group stage. Barcelona are currently second in the La Liga table, three points behind Real Madrid while Gennaro Gattuso's side are 15th with only one win in the last five matches. Both teams will desperately try to win Saturday's match as they both need a reaction after a disappointing week. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 29 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio de Mestalla -- Valencia, Spain

TV: USA Network | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: Valencia +430; Draw +320; FC Barcelona -175 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Xavi vs. Gattuso

During their careers, Gattuso and Xavi met on the pitch on five occasions and the very first time was in 2000 in the Sydney Olympic Games. There they both featured as the young Spanish outfit edged a quarter-final against Italy 1-0 before eventually losing out to Cameroon on penalties in the gold medal match.

They then met again almost immediately, in a 2000/01 Champions League group stage tie between AC Milan and FC Barcelona, which finished 3-3. Then came a 1-0 AC Milan win and a 2-1 Barcelona victory as they went head-to-head two more times in the 2004/05 group stage of the same competition, before their final meeting as players was a 1-0 Spanish victory in a 2008 international friendly. Had Gattuso not picked up a suspension, he'd surely have also featured in the epic Spain vs Italy Euro 2008 quarter-final, which Xavi's La Roja side won on penalties.

Prediction

FC Barcelona can't miss another opportunity and need to stay close to Real Madrid, that will play at home on Sunday against Girona. Pick: FC Barcelona 3, Valencia 1.