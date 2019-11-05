València vs. Lille: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

València (home) vs. Lille (away)

What to Know

Valencia and Lille will square off at 3 p.m. ET, Tuesday Nov. 5 at Mestalla as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Valencia is coming off of a 1-1 draw against Lille. With half the group stage already in the books, Valencia (four points) is in third place in Group H, while Lille (one point) is last in the group.

With a tie between Chelsea and Ajax (and some tie-breaking luck), Valencia has a long-shot chance to take the top spot with a win. Lille needs to shift into gear; even with a win here, they could still be rounding out the group.

How To Watch