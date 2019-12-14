Valencia vs. Real Madrid: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Two of Spain's biggest clubs meet on Saturday at Mestalla
Real Madrid and Valencia meet on Sunday at Mestalla in one of La Liga's games of the week as Los Blancos have first place on their minds. Real is 10-4-1 and off to a good start in the league, having won four matches straight. Valencia is 7-5-4 and finds itself in eighth place but just one point out of fourth place entering the weekend.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
La Liga: Valencia vs. Real Madrid
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 15
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Mestalla
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Valencia: This team is dealing with a world of injury issues, with goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen and strikers Maxi Gomez and Kevin Gameiro both out. Injuries didn't hurt them on Tuesday though in their massive win at Ajax to win their Champions League group. The question is, due to injury, whether we see Valencia play with a lone striker in Rodrigo or coach Albert Celades give a chance to Manu Vallejo.
Real Madrid: Without Eden Hazard, this team may find things complicated in a hostile event like Mestalla. Not having Hazard's individual creativity means there must be a good service of balls from the midfield. Valencia will likely prioritize its defense in game where it is missing plenty in attack.
Valencia vs. Real Madrid prediction
A draw with goals with Valencia scoring on a set piece to earn a point.
Pick: Valencia 2, Real Madrid 2
