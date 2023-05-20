Valencia against Real Madrid used to be a title fight in La Liga but these days it is just another game in the Spanish topflight. Los Che's deterioration has been steady over the past few years and now they find themselves still at risk of relegation despite a recent uptick in form. Los Blancos remain a dominant European force despite their UEFA Champions League semifinal blowout against Manchester City and perhaps that puts them at risk here against a Valencia side desperate for points.

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, May 21 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 21 | 12:30 p.m. ET Location: Mestalla -- Valencia, Spain

TV: ESPN

Odds: Valencia +210; Draw: +250; Real +120

Team news

Valencia: Both Gabriel Paulista and Mouctar Diakhaby are suspended here so that is a defensive blow for the hosts. Paulista was sent off last time out and Diakhaby has accumulated too many yellow cards so expect Cenk Ozkacar and Eray Comert to start. Edinson Cavani and Thierry Correia are back from bans but Cristhian Mosquera and Marcos Andre will miss out once again.

Potential Valencia XI: Mamardashvili; Correia, Comert, Ozkacar, Gaya; Gonzalez, Guerra; Kluivert, Almeida, Lino; Cavani.

Real: Thibaut Courtois is a doubt after playing magnificently through pain against City while Antonio Rudiger, Marco Asensio and Aurelien Tchouameni should all come in. Eduardo Camavinga could push into midfield with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos dropping out of the XI.

Potential Real XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius.

Prediction

This one should be close. Real have the quality to win but might be suffering from a continental hangover while Valencia will be desperate for another win despite their weakened backline. Pick: Valencia 1, Real 2.