Valencia vs. Real Madrid live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online
It's an important clash for Real Madrid to try and get back on track
A rough week for Real Madrid can go from bad to worse this weekend if it doesn't get a result. After a shock exit in the Copa del Rey against Leganes midweek, Los Blancos head to face Valencia in La Liga at Mestalla on Saturday.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 10:15 a.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Real is riding really low on momentum, and the defense has just been poor. Valencia has improved drastically from past seasons but needs to get a good effort from its central defenders to stand a chance. In the end, it's even. Real Madrid 2, Valencia 2.
