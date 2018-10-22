Valencia vs. Young Boys live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League online
A draw does nothing for either team
Valencia heads to Switzerland to take on Young Boys on Tuesday in the Champions League group stage. The Spanish side is coming off the draw at Manchester United and has a golden opportunity to climb the group with United taking on Juventus in the next two games.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch Valencia vs. Young Boys in the USA
When: Tuesday at 12:55 p.m. ET
TV: Galavision
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Valencia has drawn the majority of its games this season in what's been a frustrating start, but this is a match that could kick-start their season. They get to Switzerland, look good in the process and get the win. Valencia 2, All Boys 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Real Madrid vs. Viktoria preview
Los Blancos are in horrific form but should win this one
-
Manchester United vs. Juventus preview
Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford as a member of Juve
-
Man. City vs. Shakhtar preview
City has a chance to go top of the group
-
Bayern vs. AEK Athens preview
The German giants are looking to get three points and move a step closer to the next round
-
Arsenal vs. Leicester City preview
The Gunners look to keep their amazing form going
-
World Soccer Power Rankings
The latest set of rankings doesn't include the UCL's greatest club in history