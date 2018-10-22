Valencia vs. Young Boys live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League online

Valencia heads to Switzerland to take on Young Boys on Tuesday in the Champions League group stage. The Spanish side is coming off the draw at Manchester United and has a golden opportunity to climb the group with United taking on Juventus in the next two games.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Valencia vs. Young Boys in the USA

When: Tuesday at 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Valencia has drawn the majority of its games this season in what's been a frustrating start, but this is a match that could kick-start their season. They get to Switzerland, look good in the process and get the win. Valencia 2, All Boys 0.