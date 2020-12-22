Barcelona hit the road to take on Valladolid on Tuesday for a midweek matchup in La Liga. Barcelona are currently in fifth place after a 2-2 draw against Valencia on Saturday and Valladolid sit near bottom of the league table in 18th place staring at one of three regulation spots. Barcelona have 21 points on the league table and are four points shy of a spot at cracking the top four, and a win would help them keep pace in the standings.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 22

: Tuesday, Dec. 22 Time : 4 p.m. ET

: 4 p.m. ET Location : Estadio José Zorrilla -- Valladolid, Spain

: Estadio José Zorrilla -- Valladolid, Spain TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Valladolid +700; Draw +380; Barcelona -250 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Valladolid: The home side has had a rough season to date in La Liga, but their recent form only has one loss in their last five matches. They are considered the underdog in this match and they have their work cut out for them against a Barca side eager to close the gap in the top tier of the table. Valladolid will likely try to limit space in between the lines in an effort to minimize a Barca attack. If they can limit the transition, they could frustrate the opposition enough to get a result, which won't be easy.

Barcelona: They're likely disappointed in a conceding a draw against Valencia after dominating large stretches of the match on Saturday. The potential return of Ousmane Dembele after missing four matches due to a hamstring injury could give them a boost real soon, but he won't be available for this one. The team has looked cohesive lately but have lacked a spark in the attack since missing Dembele's presence and Ansu Fati out with injury. A lack of danger in front of goal from Antoine Griezmann is still an issue in the attack, and even without Dembele, a draw or loss would be considered a massive disappointment against Valladolid.

Valladolid vs. Barcelona prediction

Barcelona finally gets a dominant win they've been searching for. Pick: Barcelona 3, Valladolid 0.