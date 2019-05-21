VAR at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France: What to know about video replay reviews and how they will work
This will be the first Women's World Cup to implement the video replay technology
The video assistant referee, better known as VAR, has become a big discussion in soccer for the better part of the last five years. Almost every major league and tournament has it already or is soon to be accepting and implementing VAR. The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France will be no different.
Although many men's leagues uses VAR, no domestic or international women's competition uses VAR currently, so it will be new to almost everyone involved in the 2019 Women's World Cup.
This is not the first World Cup that VAR has been used in, so players, coaches and fans should be prepared on how the technology will help and how much time it will add to games.
Here's a look at how VAR works:
VAR was first introduced at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The video system can review four types of calls: goals, penalties, straight red cards and mistaken identity. Throughout the course of the 2018 World Cup, 455 incidents were checked (7.1 per game) and there was 20 VAR reviews, averaging about one review every 3.2 matches. Seventeen of those calls were changed.
FIFA statistics showed that VAR helped referees call the game at an almost perfect rate. With VAR, referees made the correct call 99.35 percent of the time, compared to 95.6 percent without VAR.
There was a concern that VAR will slow down the game too much with long breaks, but that is a fallacy. The average time of the reviews was 81.9 seconds.
VAR had a big impact on penalty kicks, as it is one of the hardest calls to make in a split-second. Nine penalty kicks were awarded from VAR in the 2018 men's tournament, which had the most penalty kicks of all time. There were 29 penalties taken, up from 13 kicks from the penalty spot in Brazil 2014.
Any player that signals the hand gesture for VAR is automatically handed a yellow card.
The first game of the Women's World Cup will be on June 7 between the host country France and Korea Republic. You can stream every match via fuboTV (Try for free).
-
World Cup fans upset over ticket issues
Fans are not happy over the ticketing issue, though FIFA says only '1 percent' of fans are...
-
Mkhitaryan to skip Europa League final
Henrikh Mkhitaryan won't even be travelling with the squad to Baku, Azerbaijan for the final...
-
2019 has been all about Premier League
It's been quite the 12 months for English soccer, and it caps off with the Europa and Champions...
-
USA provisional Gold Cup roster released
Here's a look at the current squad, which will be narrowed down before the start of the Gold...
-
PSG responds to Mbappe's comments
The reigning Ligue 1 champs put an end to any speculation over the French striker's future...
-
Kompany leaving City, back to Belgium
The veteran defender just finished off the domestic treble with City