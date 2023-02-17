Video assistant referee Lee Mason is leaving the PGMOL, the refereeing body for English professional football announced Friday. Mason's departure comes days after he failed to spot an offside during Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Brentford.

The 51-year-old spent 15 years as a Premier League referee and oversaw 287 top-flight matches. Through his entire professional career, Mason officiated in more than 500 fixtures.

"We would like to thank Lee for his dedicated service to the professional game and wish him all the best for the future," read a statement by PGMOL.

The mistake happened on Feb. 11 at Emirates Stadium. The Gunners had been dominating with a 23-9 shots advantage and had possession 70% of the match. The first half was scoreless, but Arsenal took the lead after Leandro Trossard scored his first goal for the club in the 66th minute.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney scored the equalizer in the 74th minute, but this was controversial because teammate Christian Norgaard was in an offside position when he sent him the ball. Defender Ethan Pinnock also appeared to interfere with the play in the build-up. Mason's mistake was not drawing the offside lines.

The officiating mistake led Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta to feel "huge anger and disappointment." Arteta said everybody makes mistakes, but Mason's was "something else."

"That wasn't a human error; that was a big, big, big not conceiving and understanding your job. That's not acceptable, I'm sorry," Arteta said. "That cost Arsenal two points, and that's not going to be restored, so we are going to have to find those two points somewhere else in the league. At the same time, we appreciate the apology, we appreciate the explanation."

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank was also asked about the mistake, and his response had a different tone.

"I think it's very important of course that we, or the referee department, they get the VAR situations right, no doubt about that. We would've been disappointed if it happened toward us," Frank said. "It was a human mistake, which I completely understand."

Arsenal is currently No. 2 in the Premier League standings with a 16-3-3 record. Its 51 points is the same amount as Manchester City, the team currently on top. The Citizens have a +36 goal differential, while the Gunners are at +26. Next up, Arsenal is hosting Aston Villa on Feb. 18.