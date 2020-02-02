VAR: Spanish soccer player manages to get red carded twice in bizarre incident

Video Assistant Referee has created a love-hate relationship with most soccer fans and players. One thing we can all agree on is that it produces some wild moments that we just have never experienced before. That's what happened in Spain on Sunday in a second-division game between Girona and Fuenlabrada.

Fuenlabrada's Cristobal Marquez was sent off in the 68th minute after getting a red card for a dangerous challenge. He left the field, went to the locker room, and his day appeared to be over. However, VAR summoned the referee to view the footage of his challenge, which wasn't worthy of his expulsion. So, the ref brought him back on the field and took away his red card, giving him a yellow card instead.

Seconds later, after being too chatty and getting into the face of Girona's Cristhian Stuani, Marquez got another yellow card (which equaled a red card) and one-way ticket to the showers. He wasn't even able to see play resume before heading back to the locker room for the second time in a few minutes. Take a look:

Mientras tanto, en el Fuenlabrada - Girona... pic.twitter.com/uPQ0HDCq3v — La Pizarra Celtista (@pizarraceltista) February 2, 2020

That's an all-timer right there. In a match that is crucial to both teams' chances of promotion, Marquez's bonehead decision cost his team any chance of taking a point from it. He was given a second chance in the match and just couldn't keep his composure. Some might say that the second yellow is a tad harsh, but he did get into Stuani's face and made head-to-head contact.

It's hard for some players to keep their cool, and Marquez is the prime example. As a result, his lack of composure hurt his team here and it means he'll have to sit out the next game. Here's to guessing he won't make the same mistake again this season.