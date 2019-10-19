Veracruz players protest unpaid wages by standing still and letting Tigres score twice

Players of Mexican club Veracruz refused to play the opening minutes of their Liga MX match against Tigres on Friday night as a way to protest unpaid wages, allowing their opponent to score twice in the opening 4 1/2 minutes by just standing still. It was an odd, wild scene in what ended up being a 3-1 loss for Veracruz, with Tigres players even joining for the first minute.

First it was Eduardo Vargas who scored into an open net before Andre-Pierre Gignac scored the second as goalkeeper Sebastian Jurado didn't even move.

Take a look:

🇲🇽 This happened yesterday in the Mexican league. Veracruz players allow their opponents Tigres to score straight from kick-off, in protest over unpaid wages. Absolutely nuts. pic.twitter.com/h4CGTQzIUR — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) October 19, 2019

"The players wanted to send a message that wasn't discussed, but they are in their right," Veracruz president Fidel Kuri said, according to ESPN. "We were once again the joke of the nation, or the world with this topic."

Veracruz players had originally planned to not even play to match in protest of the wages, which according to ESPN go back six months for some players.

It goes without saying how ridiculous it is that some players haven't been paid in about half a year, and credit to them for even still forming part of the team as they await their deserved compensation. Also credit to Tigres, one of Mexico's best clubs over the last decade, for joining in and trying to send a message.

Who knows if this will be the wake-up call for Veracruz management when it comes to paying these wages, but considering the team is essentially throwing games, they have to do something fast because the financial situation would be much worse if they were to be relegated. Veracruz is dead last in Liga MX with a 0-4-9 record and has seven points less than any other team. Every team in the league has won at least three games, with Veracruz having yet to find a victory in their first 13 matches.