Serie A returns to action Friday on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Bologna @ Verona

Current Records: Bologna 12-8-10, Verona 5-8-17

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi

Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi TV: Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

What to Know

Verona are 1-5 against Bologna since November of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Verona will be playing at home against Bologna at 2:45 p.m. ET. While the odds are definitely not in Verona's favor, at least they'll be on their home pitch in front of their own fans.

Considering Verona only had possession of the ball for 29% of the match, they should be happy with the result they got on Saturday. Neither they nor Napoli could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 0-0 draw.

Meanwhile, Bologna haven't lost a game since March 6th, a trend which continued on Saturday. They played to a draw too, finishing 1-1 against AC Milan. Bologna's goal came from Nicola Sansone at minute one, while AC Milan's was scored by Tommaso Pobega in the 40th.

The draws rounded Verona's record out to 5-8-17 and Bologna's to 12-8-10. Will lightning strike twice, or will these two teams get some closure? Stay tuned for the details.

Odds

Bologna are a slight favorite against Verona, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +170 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

