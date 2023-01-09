Italian Serie A action continues as Hellas Verona hosts Cremonese Monday on Paramount+. The two teams are at the bottom of the Italian Serie A table and have significant holes to climb out of to avoid relegation. Verona is 20th on the Italian Serie A table with six points, while Cremonese is 19th with seven. Both teams are hoping to chase down 17th-place Spezia which entered the weekend with 14 points. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona, Italy, is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday. The latest Verona vs. Cremonese odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Verona as the +104 favorite (risk $100 to win $104) on the 90-minute money line, with Cremonese the +275 underdog. A draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Monday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for seven days.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can try Paramount+ free for 7 days, so sign up right here.

How to watch Verona vs. Cremonese

Verona vs. Cremonese date: Monday, Jan. 9

Verona vs. Cremonese time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Verona vs. Cremonese live stream: Paramount+ (try it free for seven days)

Italian Serie A picks for Cremonese vs. Verona

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. He has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 165-130-2 over his last 297 soccer picks, returning more than $2,100 for $100 bettors.

For Verona vs. Cremonese, Sutton is backing Under 2.5 goals for a -120 payout. In addition to being the two worst teams in Serie A so far this season, both squads are challenged for goals. Cremonese's 11 goals stand as the second-worst scoring record in Italy's top flight, while Verona's 13 are tied for third-worst.

Cremonese's David Okereke's three goals are the most for any player on either team in league play and only five players combined on the two rosters have scored multiple times in Serie A this season. The total has been under 2.5 goals in three of Verona's last four, while there have also been two goals or less scored in five of six Cremonese matches.

With both teams facing a significant gap between themselves and safety in Serie A, this almost looks like a mid-season elimination game. A loss is devastating for either club while a win is only one step on a long, perilous journey back up. With that in mind, expect both squads to play timidly, which is a big reason why Sutton is playing the under. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. You can try out Paramount+ for free for seven days.