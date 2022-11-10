Juventus F.C. will try to stay hot when they visit Hellas Verona in an Italian Serie A showdown on Thursday on Paramount+. Massimiliano Allegri's men had an inconsistent start to their season, but have found their footing in domestic play and won their last four matches. Meanwhile, the home team sits at the bottom of the Italian Serie A table with just one win on the season while also conceding 26 goals over 13 matches, the most of any team in the league You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, and get a 30-day free trial with the promo code UEFA22 (expires 11/18/22).

Kickoff from Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona is set for 12:30p.m. ET on Thursday. The latest Verona vs. Juventus odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Juventus as the -145 favorites on the 90-minute money line, with Verona as the +410 underdog. A draw is priced at +265 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

How to watch Juventus vs. Hellas Verona

Verona vs. Juventus date: Thursday, November 10

Verona vs. Juventus time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Juventus vs. Hellas Verona

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. He has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 144-110-1 in his soccer picks this year, returning more than $2,100 for $100 bettors,

For Verona vs. Juventus, Sutton is picking Juventus with a 0.5-point handicap for a -120 payout. The expert acknowledges that Juventus had an unpredictable start to their campaign, but have righted the ship and have momentum to climb up the standings. They've also been very convincing in shutting down the competition, outscoring the opposition 8-0 over those four matches.



It's a completely different story for Verona, who are coming off a 2-0 loss to Monza and don't hold any home-field advantage on Thursday despite getting their solo win of the season at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi.



"Verona have lost their last eight Serie A fixtures, one of the main reasons I expect the visitors to collect all three points on Thursday," Sutton told SportsLine.

