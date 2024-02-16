Two Italian Serie A teams desperate for a win will face off Saturday as Hellas Verona host Juventus on Paramount+. The Bianconeri are still second in the Serie A table, but are falling behind their title race with Inter Milan after losing two matches in a row. Meanwhile, Verona have fallen into the relegation zone after tallying two draws and two losses over their last four games. You can watch these teams go head-to-head when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days, and get analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona is set for Noon ET. The latest Verona vs. Juventus odds list Juventus as -155 favorites (risk $155 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Verona listed as +500 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Saturday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

Verona vs. Juventus

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Serie A picks from betting expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Verona vs. Juventus, Green is picking Juventus to win and Under 4.5 goals to be scored for a -133 payout. The expert sees Saturday's match as a good bounce-back opportunity to Juventus, who are now seven points behind Inter in the race to win the league. They have history on their side since they have defeated Verona each of the last four times these teams have met.



Green doesn't believe this will be a high-scoring affair since 10 of Verona's 13 losses this season have been by a one-goal margin. Juventus is only averaging 1.5 goals per game, while they have also kept a clean sheet in 12 times through 24 games this season.

"All four of Juventus' recent wins against Verona have been low-scoring affairs: three 1-0 wins and a 2-0 victory in February 2022," Green told SportsLine. "That trend could continue on Saturday, as Juventus will be wary of committing too many men forward and getting caught on the counterattack." Stream the match here.

