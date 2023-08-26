Serie A returns Saturday on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Who's Playing
- Roma @ Verona
- Current Records: Roma 0-1-0, Verona 1-0-0
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
What to Know
Roma will head out on the road to face off against Verona at 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi.
On Sunday, neither Roma nor Salernitana could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 2-2 draw.
Meanwhile, Verona's game on Saturday was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but luckily it didn't stay that way. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Empoli 1-0. The game winning goal came at the 75 minute mark.
Roma is expected to win their second match of the season, and that's good news given their solid 16-6-6 record as favorites last season. Roma fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every Serie A game netted those bettors $1,320.85. On the other hand, Verona was 2-6-18 as the underdog last season.
Roma beat Verona by a goal in their previous matchup back in February, winning 1-0. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Yellow and Reds since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Roma is a solid favorite against Verona, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -116 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Roma has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Verona.
- Feb 19, 2023 - Roma 1 vs. Verona 0
- Oct 31, 2022 - Roma 3 vs. Verona 1
- Feb 19, 2022 - Verona 2 vs. Roma 2
- Sep 19, 2021 - Verona 3 vs. Roma 2
- Jan 31, 2021 - Roma 3 vs. Verona 1
- Sep 19, 2020 - Roma 0 vs. Verona 0
- Jul 15, 2020 - Roma 2 vs. Verona 1
- Dec 01, 2019 - Roma 3 vs. Verona 1
- Feb 04, 2018 - Roma 1 vs. Verona 0
- Sep 16, 2017 - Roma 3 vs. Verona 0