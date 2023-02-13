Hellas Verona will host Salernitana in a critical battle for two teams fighting to stay in Italian Serie A on Monday on Paramount+. After taking just five points from their first 15 matches, Hellas Verona have managed to secure nine points from their last six league matches and are up to 18th place but are still five points short of safety. Meanwhile, Salernitana has a seven-point cushion with 21 points in 16th place, but have lost six of their last eight matches and could start feeling the pressure with a loss to the league's current bubble team. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for the first week.

Kickoff from Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday. The latest Hellas Verona vs. Salernitana odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Verona as the -122 favorite (risk $122 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Salernitana listed as the +360 underdog. A draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Salernitana vs. Verona

Hellas Verona vs. Salernitana date: Monday, February 13

Hellas Verona vs. Salernitana time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Hellas Verona vs. Salernitana time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Verona vs. Salernitana

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Salernitana vs. Hellas Verona, Sutton is backing both teams to score (BTTS) for a -115 payout. These two clubs are both bottom-five in Serie A in goals conceded and both teams to score has been a trendy play in these clubs' matches of late. In fact, the prop has hit in seven of 10 Salernitana matches and nine of 14 matches for Verona.

The reverse fixture was a 2-1 win at Salernitana in which both teams had scored before the match reached the one-hour mark. Salernitana's defense tends to be most vulnerable on the road, while Verona's struggles have come at home, which is a big reason why Sutton is on the BTTS prop.

"Salernitana have conceded 41 times this season, the worst mark in Serie A," Sutton told SportsLine. "They're giving up an average of 2.5 goals per game on the road in league play, while Verona concede an average of 1.64 goals on home soil. BTTS has hit in 64% of Verona's home matches and 60% of Salernitana's away fixtures." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

