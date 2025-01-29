UEFA Champions League Matchday 8 promises to be an exciting one as VfB Stuttgart host Paris Saint-Germain in a do-or-die battle on Wednesday on Paramount+. PSG are 22nd in the UCL table and Stuttgart are 24th, so both teams will be desperate for points and advancement to the knockout stage of the competition. The German hosts defeated Slovan Bratislava 3-1 on Matchday 7 but are looking to rebound from a 2-0 league loss to Mainz their last time out. Meanwhile, the Parisians have won five of their last six across all competitions, including a thrilling 4-2 victory against Man City in their last UCL match. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch the full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany, is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Stuttgart vs. PSG odds list the visitors as the +175 favorites (risk $100 to win $175) on the 90-minute money line, with Stuttgart as the +270 underdogs. A draw is priced at +135 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch PSG vs. VfB Stuttgart

VfB Stuttgart vs. PSG date: Wednesday, Jan. 29

VfB Stuttgart vs. PSG time: 3 p.m. ET

VfB Stuttgart vs. PSG live stream: Paramount+ (Get seven days free)

UEFA Champions League picks for PSG vs. VfB Stuttgart

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Stuttgart vs. PSG, Eimer is backing Over 2.5 goals to be scored for a -105 payout (risk $105 to win $100). PSG are undefeated across all competitions dating back to November 26 and have only been held without a goal once in 12 matches overall since then. They have only kept a clean sheet twice in the tournament, while Stuttgart have only failed to score once in seven UCL matches.



Both teams possess a lot of scoring power. Stuttgart duo Ermedin Demirovic and Deniz Undav have combined for 15 goals, while PSG have gotten goals in Champions League play from Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele, Joao Neves and Goncalo Ramos.



"With everything to play for, I'm expecting both teams to put forward cautious yet attack-heavy approaches featuring some of the best young striking talent Europe has to offer," Eimer told SportsLine. Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

