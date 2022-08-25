Europa Conference League action continues on Thursday with what promises to be an entertaining rematch between Viborg FF and West Ham United on Paramount+. The Hammers notched a 3-1 win on their home turf in the first leg of this matchup, but hit the road with league play on their mind since they sit at the very bottom of the English Premier League table with three straight losses. Viborg, which has been inconsistent through six league games this season, will try to get the win in front of the home crowd on Thursday after keeping pace with West Ham last time out. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Viborg Stadion in Viborg, Denmark is set for 1 p.m. ET on Thursday. The latest Viborg vs. West Ham odds from Caesars Sportsbook list West Ham as the -135 favorite (risk $135 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Viborg as the +310 underdog. A draw is priced at +260 and the over-under for goals is 1.5. Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Viborg FF vs. West Ham United

Thursday, August 25

1 p.m. ET

Viborg vs. West Ham streaming: Paramount+

UEFA Europa Conference League picks for Viborg FF vs. West Ham United

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Viborg vs. West Ham picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Viborg vs. West Ham, Eimer is picking both teams to score for a -125 payout. The expert acknowledges that the Danish Superliga side looks much less impressive on paper, but also notes how well they kept pace with the Premier League club when they last met. In fact, they outshot West Ham 9-8 and controlled 51 percent of the possession only to fall short on the scoreboard.

Eimer also believes West Ham won't necessarily have their best stuff out on the pitch on Thursday. With a disastrous EPL campaign weighing heavy on the team's mind, it's likely David Moyes doesn't put his best starting unit out there. This leaves an even bigger opening for Viborg to strike.

"We'll see Viborg come out strong on attack once again and continue to strike until that final whistle blows," Eimer told SportsLine. "While even an abysmal West Ham side might be enough to deal with them, they are unlikely to be able to keep a clean sheet, as the Hammers have conceded in nine of their last ten games straight."

