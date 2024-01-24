Hi there! While a busy week at the Africa Cup of Nations and the Asian Cup continues to deliver drama, the closing stages of the January transfer window might tease an exciting summer ahead. I'm Pardeep Cattry with a midweek check-in.

✈️ Gio Reyna, Victor Osimhen both spark transfer talk



With little more than a week to go until the January transfer window closes, the dealmaking tempo seems poised to increase as several players aim to land much-needed moves. The late batch of deals could be led by U.S. men's national team midfielder Gio Reyna, who is reportedly set to swap Borussia Dortmund for Nottingham Forest before the deadline.

Reyna is in desperate need of playing time ahead of the Copa America after playing just 12 games for Dortmund so far this season, coming off the bench in each of them, and recognized that was the case by hiring Jorge Mendes as his agent. He's now set to land at a club Mendes has connections to, but as Chuck Booth notes, it might be a tricky fit for Reyna especially with Morgan Gibbs-White in the picture.

Booth: "The English international is who Forest looks to whenever they need a goal as most of the play runs through him. The issue for Reyna is that the role played by Gibbs-White as a central, ball-dominant midfielder is also the role best played by Reyna. It's hard to project if there is enough space for both to operate on the same team. Add in that Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi are the first-choice wingers on the team and Reyna wouldn't be doing what he needs to do the most, and that's playing consistent minutes."

While players like Reyna are working on winter moves, others are setting the stage for big announcements in the summer. Victor Osimhen leads the pack in the latter category amid interest from the Premier League and shortly after signing a new deal with Napoli. The player stopped by Morning Footy yesterday to reveal that he's already made his decision but is keeping his cards close to his chest.

Osimhen: "At the end of the season, I think I already made up my mind. I already know what I wanna do with my career, since I've started, I've been the one taking my own decision and everything is working out well for me. Even though when I started it, it didn't go so well as planned. But I already have my plan, I already know what I want to do, the next step I want to take. So for now I just want to finish the season strong, go relax somewhere with my daughter, and then finally come up with the decision I've already made."

Despite being months away from revealing his choice, Osimhen's comments only ramp up the chatter around the answer to the big question: Will he stay or will he go?

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🏆 Chaos at the group stage finish line in AFCON and Asian Cup



The first batch of group stage finales in the Africa Cup of Nations and Asian Cup were full of entertainment as a few regional heavyweights went home early and some surprise contenders booked their spots in the knockouts. A few more big results might be in the cards this week before the next stage of the competition begins this weekend in both the Ivory Coast and Qatar.

Here's a quick look at the drama.

Surprises galore with Palestine, Equatorial Guinea shining as they advance

China exited the Asian Cup after picking up just two points in three games and scoring zero goals, while first-time participants Tajikistan advanced out of that group instead. Palestine also booked their ticket for the knockouts for the first time ever, and Indonesia could join them as a third-place team if results go in their favor. Japan, meanwhile, beat Indonesia on Wednesday but finished second to Iraq after losing to the eventual group winners over the weekend.

Ghana and Algeria have exited the Africa Cup of Nations in the group stage after each picked up just two points from three matches, while hosts Ivory Coast are awaiting the results of the last group stage matches to see if their third place finish is enough to advance. They will do so without head coach Jean-Louis Gasset, who was fired after their 4-0 loss to surprise group winners Equatorial Guinea.

That is not the only shocking result of the week, either. Cape Verde Islands and Angola also topped their groups, while Egypt snuck into the next round despite failing to win any of their group stage matches. Cameroon, meanwhile, bounced between second, third and fourth place before finally securing passageway to the knockouts with a wild 3-2 win over Gambia and did so without Andre Onana, who was dropped to the bench.

High-stakes matches still to come

The biggest matchups left in the group stage of either competition are at the Asian Cup, where a surprisingly competitive Group E is still up for grabs. Jordan leads Korea Republic on goal difference heading into Thursday's games, but the latter might be favored to top the group. Korea take on the already-eliminated Malaysia, while Jordan face a Bahrain team that's still in the mix for a knockout berth. If Korea wins Group E, a round of 16 matchup with Japan awaits.

Saudi Arabia and Thailand, meanwhile, have already advanced out of Group F at the Asian Cup. As for AFCON, Mali and Morocco are already through, but second and third place finishes in their groups are still up for grabs with no more than two points separating the remaining teams.

🔗 Top Stories

🇮🇹 Riva dies: Gigi Riva, Italy's all-time leading goalscorer and European champion, died Monday at the age of 79.

❌ Udinese ban: Udinese will play their next Serie A match behind closed doors after fans racially abused AC Milan's Mike Maignan, while the player's former club Lille demanded harsher punishment.

🏆 AFCON latest: Senegal's arguments as the favorites only grew stronger after a smooth group stage campaign, Nigeria have some room for improvement, and a post-mortem on Ghana's doomed AFCON campaign.

🇪🇺 Cup action: Inter beat Napoli to lift their third successive Italian Super Cup, while Chelsea advanced to the EFL Cup final in a 6-1 defeat of Middlesbrough.

🇩🇪 Leverkusen's title charge: With a seven point lead over Bayern, here's a deep dive into Leverkusen's stranglehold on the Bundesliga's top spot.

🔵 Silva out?: Thiago Silva hinted that he might be on his way out at Chelsea, saying after their cup win that he has "the feeling that it's ending."

🇺🇸 NWSL check-in: Casey Stoney signed a long-term deal to stay on as the San Diego Wave head coach, the Portland Thorns re-signed Becky Sauerbrunn and Christine Sinclair, and Attacking Third honors Sam Mewis.

🩹 Ronaldo injured: Al-Nassr postponed their midseason tour of China and Cristiano Ronaldo picked up an undisclosed injury, which could leave him in doubt for their clash with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.

🦩 Farias tears ACL: After Inter Miami's Facundo Farias tore his ACL in a preseason friendly, the team might be resigned to relying on aging stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez for success in 2024.

EFL Cup: Fulham vs. Liverpool, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

💰 THE PICK: Less than 2.75 goals scored (+103) -- Outside of Liverpool's 4-0 thumping of Bournemouth over the weekend, both teams have scored on the regular but the kept the scoreline modest. Expect another such result in a closely-contested game that could mirror the first leg, when Liverpool won 2-1.

-- Outside of Liverpool's 4-0 thumping of Bournemouth over the weekend, both teams have scored on the regular but the kept the scoreline modest. Expect another such result in a closely-contested game that could mirror the first leg, when Liverpool won 2-1. Asian Cup: Korea Republic vs. Malaysia, Thursday, 6:30 a.m. 💰 THE PICK: Both teams to score (+122) -- Malaysia have yet to score a goal at the Asian Cup, but if you're interested in taking a chance on something unexpected, this might be the pick. Korea has conceded in both of their group stage matches so far, so there might be an opening for Malaysia to score their first goal of the competition.

